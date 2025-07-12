Engines Shut Down Mid-Air: Inside The Final 30 Seconds of Air India Flight 171

Hyderabad: In the early afternoon of June 12, 2025, what should have been a routine international flight turned into one of the deadliest aviation disasters in India’s recent history. A Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, registered in India as VT-ANB, was being operated by Air India as the flight AI171. It was scheduled to fly from Ahmedabad to London, with 242 souls on board, including 230 passengers and 12 crew. Just seconds after take-off, it crashed into the BJ Medical College complex, killing everyone on board apart from claiming the lives of 19 on the ground.

On July 12, a month after the incident, the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) released a preliminary report, offering a chilling reconstruction of the accident, with information from the flight data, cockpit recorder, eyewitness statements, and the scattered remnants of the wreckage.

The Enhanced Airborne Flight Recorders, aft and forward. (AAIB Report)

The right wing of the aircraft. (AAIB Report)

Background Of AI171

The aircraft landed in Ahmedabad at 11:17 AM, Indian Standard Time (IST), having been operated as AI423 from New Delhi. A routine maintenance check revealed that a status message related to a stabiliser position sensor (“STAB POS XDCR”) was logged in the tech log. The fault was investigated, and the troubleshooting was carried on by Air India’s on-duty Aircraft Maintenance Engineers (AME), and the aircraft was cleared for its next flight.

It was scheduled to be operated as AI171, from Ahmedabad to Gatwick, London, with the estimated time of departure (ETD) 1:10 PM IST. A senior captain with an airline transport pilot license (ATPL) and over 15000 flying hours was scheduled to fly it along with a relatively younger co-pilot, with 3400 flying hours and a commercial pilot license (CPL). According to the report, both had arrived in Ahmedabad the previous day and had enough resting period before the flight. They had also undergone pre-flight breathalyser tests that cleared them fit for flying. There were no red flags. There were also no ‘Dangerous Goods’ being transported on the aircraft

After the 230 passengers, including the 15 first-class passengers boarded, the aircraft lined up on Runway 23, and at 1:37 PM, it started rolling down the runway after being cleared for takeoff.

As per flight data, the aircraft achieved liftoff speed (Vr) of 155 knots at 1:38 PM, with an apparently smooth takeoff, and the flap setting was at 5 degrees, which is consistent with standard departure procedures. The landing gear remained in the down position, again, not unusual for the initial seconds of climb.

But then, just three seconds after becoming airborne, something catastrophic occurred.

Both Engines Shut Down Mid-Air

According to the Enhanced Airborne Flight Recorder (EAFR) data, the aircraft reached a maximum airspeed of 180 knots. Almost simultaneously, the fuel control switches for both engines were cut off, one after the other, within a second. The cockpit voice recording of this time period has one of the pilots asking the other why the cutoff was done, to which the other replied that he did not do so.

Fuel Control Switches and Thrust Levers. (AAIB Report)

As the engines lost power, emergency systems kicked in and as confirmed by the CCTV footage from the airport, the Ram Air Turbine (RAT), a small wind-driven turbine designed to supply hydraulic and electrical power during engine failures, deployed.

Snapshot from CCTV footage from the airport, showing the extended Ram Air Turbine. (AAIB Report)

The next 13 seconds recorded the crew making efforts to restart the engines, and they toggled the fuel switches back to “Run” from Cutoff. When fuel control switches are moved from Cutoff to Run while the aircraft is in flight, each engine's full authority dual engine control automatically manages a relight and thrust recovery sequence of ignition and fuel introduction.

The Auxiliary Power Unit (APU) auto-started, as it is designed to. After this, Engine 1 showed signs of relighting and regaining power. Engine 2 struggled, attempting multiple relight cycles but failing to recover its core speed.

At 1:39:05 PM, the pilot declared a “Mayday” to air traffic control, which is the emergency signal. The last flight data was recorded six seconds later, at 1:39:11 PM. By then, the aircraft had already descended below safe altitude and was seconds from impact.

A Trail Of Destruction In The Crash Zone

The aircraft crashed 1.6 kilometres from the runway’s end, hitting the BJ Medical College hostel complex. The site of the wreckage spread across 1,000 by 400 feet. Five hostel buildings suffered heavy structural damage and fires. The nose gear was found 307 feet from the first point of impact; the engines were embedded in and around the structures. The vertical stabiliser (tail) was found separated about 200 feet south of the initial impact.

Vertical stabiliser at the crash site. (AAIB Report)

Layout of the wreckage, spread across a 1000 feet x 400 feet area. (AAIB Report)

The aircraft had hit the top of trees and an incineration chimney at the Army Medical Corps compound before striking a building in the medical college complex, in a slightly nose-up, level-wing orientation. Fragments of the fuselage, wings, and landing gear were spread across multiple structures.

Tail section embedded in a building. (AAIB Report)

BJ Medical College building with the crashed plane (Top) and aerial views of the area. (AAIB Report)

The cockpit and flight deck were discovered heavily charred 650 feet away, and the thrust levers, though melted, were consistent with having been in the takeoff power setting until the engines failed. The flap handle, landing gear lever, and fuel control switches were all found intact in positions consistent with normal takeoff configuration.

Right engine embedded in a building. (AAIB Report)

Left engine found near a building. (AAIB Report)

What Could Have Caused the Fuel Switches to Move?

A concerning aspect of the report is that no pilot input was expected or required to move the fuel switches mid-air, especially during the climb phase. A Special Airworthiness Information Bulletin issued by the FAA in 2018 states that on Boeing 737 aircraft, “the fuel control switches were installed with the locking feature disengaged”. Though this was not a mandatory directive, it flagged a potential vulnerability in Boeing 737 models, which share the same switch design with the 787.

According to the report, information from Air India stated that the “ suggested inspections were not carried out as the SAIB was advisory and not mandatory.” Additionally, the maintenance records of this aircraft revealed that the throttle control was replaced on the aircraft in 2019 and 2023, with no defect reported pertaining to the fuel control switch since 2023.

Now, the question that arises is whether it was a mechanical defect that disengaged the fuel switch or if it was an inadvertent human error.

Where The Investigation Stands Now

As per the report, the forward flight recorder data has been recovered and is under deep analysis, while the aft (rear) recorder was too damaged to retrieve data. Both engines have been retrieved from the wreckage site and have been quarantined at a hangar at the airport for further testing. Fuel samples from refuelling bowsers have been tested and found normal.

On-ground witness statements and the statement by the sole survivor of the crash have been obtained by the investigators. Postmortem reports are being matched with flight data to determine if medical factors played any role.

Crucially, no immediate safety directives have been issued to other 787 or GEnx-1B engine operators at this stage of the investigation.

