Engineering Students At K G Reddy Develop Robotic Harvester For Leafy Greens

Hyderabad: Students from KG Reddy College in Moinabad, Rangareddy district, designed a robotic machine that cuts and bundles leafy vegetables. This innovation is intended to assist farmers and reduce manual labour.

Harvesting leafy vegetables such as spinach, coriander, and amaranth is a labour-intensive process. The new robotic harvester automates the cutting and bundling, saves time and reduces the reliance on manual farm labour.

This innovation from KG Reddy College is seen as a key step toward smart farming. The agricultural community, including farmers and experts, anticipates that the robotic harvester will soon become a valuable tool in the market.

The project was led by students with support from college director Rohit and faculty member Udaya.

The prototype was initially presented at the Agrihub of the State Agricultural University. There, the machine's potential to streamline the cultivation of leafy vegetables was recognized. The university’s incubator program subsequently provided resources to develop the robotic harvester. The machine is now ready for release in the markets and to benefit farmers.