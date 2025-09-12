Engineering Marvel Unlocks Mizoram: New Rail Line To Boost Connectivity And Tourism
New rail link to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi features 48 tunnels and 102 bridges
Published : September 12, 2025 at 2:28 PM IST
Haflong: In what promises to be a historic milestone for the Northeast, Mizoram's capital city Aizawl is being connected to India’s railway network. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the much-awaited Bairabi-Sairang railway line on Saturday.
The project, which had been conceived over two decades ago, represents a major leap in connectivity for the hilly and landlocked state of Mizoram with the rest of India.
The newly constructed 51.38-kilometre rail stretch from Bairabi to Sairang will bring Aizawl -- located just 20 km from Sairang -- within reach of the broader Indian Railways network for the first time.
Built at a cost of ₹ 8,071 crore, the railway line traverses some of the most challenging terrain in the region. It features 48 tunnels and 102 bridges, including Bridge No. 196, which stands at a staggering height of 114 metres - 42 metres taller than Delhi’s iconic Qutub Minar.
As part of the launch event, Prime Minister Modi will also flag off three new train services from Sairang: the Sairang-Anand Vihar Terminal Rajdhani Express, the Sairang-Kolkata Express, and the Sairang-Guwahati Express.
These trains are expected to enhance both passenger and freight connectivity between Mizoram and major urban centres, thereby fostering economic growth and integration.
To celebrate this achievement, the Northeast Frontier Railway has organized a public viewing of the inauguration ceremony at New Haflong railway station in Assam’s Dima Hasao district.
Dima Hasao used to be formerly known as North Cachar Hills in the state of Assam. It is the state's only hill station district, and its headquarters are in the town of Haflong. The name "Dima Hasao" means "Dimasa Hills" in the local Dimasa language.
The event, set to begin at 3:30 PM on Saturday, will be broadcast live and is expected to draw significant local participation. In addition to the Bairabi–Sairang project, the Prime Minister will also inaugurate several other railway infrastructure projects in the Northeast, worth over ₹ 900 crore.
While this railway line stands as a testament to engineering excellence, it has not been without tragedy. In August 2023, the under-construction Sairang bridge collapsed during work, leading to the death of 26 workers. Their loss casts a solemn shadow over the celebration, but also highlights the risks taken by hundreds of workers, engineers, and railway officials to complete the project in some of the most difficult terrain in the country.
Beyond logistics, the new railway line is expected to significantly boost tourism in Mizoram. The route cuts through the scenic Lushai Hills, offering breathtaking views that could turn the train journey itself into a tourist attraction. With improved access, more travellers are expected to visit the state, which is rich in culture and natural beauty but has so far remained relatively isolated due to its geography.
The inclusion of Aizawl in the national railway map is more than a transportation upgrade- it is a powerful symbol of inclusion and development for Mizoram. For its people, this marks the fulfilment of a long-standing aspiration. With the inauguration just around the corner, a new era of opportunity, growth, and national integration is about to begin.
The rail connectivity is likely to open up huge potential for tourism centring round Haflong. Listed below are some of the tourism attractions:
- Haflong: The district headquarters is the only hill station in Assam and offers a scenic retreat.
- Jatinga: A village known for mysterious phenomenon of "bird suicides," where migratory birds are said to drop to their deaths.
- Maibang: The ancient capital of the Kachari kingdom, where one can find ancient stone houses and inscriptions.Panimur Waterfalls: A large and beautiful waterfall on the Kopili River, ideal for picnics and adventure tourism.
- Umrangso: Famous for an artificial lake dam on the Kopili River.
- Festivals: Cultural events like the Judima Festival and Falcon Festival are held in the district, showcasing local traditions and biodiversity.
