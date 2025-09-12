ETV Bharat / bharat

Engineering Marvel Unlocks Mizoram: New Rail Line To Boost Connectivity And Tourism

Bridge No. 196, which stands at a staggering height of 114 metres - 42 metres taller than Delhi’s iconic Qutub Minar. ( ETV Bharat )

Published : September 12, 2025 at 2:28 PM IST

Haflong: In what promises to be a historic milestone for the Northeast, Mizoram's capital city Aizawl is being connected to India’s railway network. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the much-awaited Bairabi-Sairang railway line on Saturday. The project, which had been conceived over two decades ago, represents a major leap in connectivity for the hilly and landlocked state of Mizoram with the rest of India. The newly constructed 51.38-kilometre rail stretch from Bairabi to Sairang will bring Aizawl -- located just 20 km from Sairang -- within reach of the broader Indian Railways network for the first time. Built at a cost of ₹ 8,071 crore, the railway line traverses some of the most challenging terrain in the region. It features 48 tunnels and 102 bridges, including Bridge No. 196, which stands at a staggering height of 114 metres - 42 metres taller than Delhi’s iconic Qutub Minar. New Rail Line To Mizoram to Boost Connectivity And Tourism (ETV Bharat) As part of the launch event, Prime Minister Modi will also flag off three new train services from Sairang: the Sairang-Anand Vihar Terminal Rajdhani Express, the Sairang-Kolkata Express, and the Sairang-Guwahati Express. These trains are expected to enhance both passenger and freight connectivity between Mizoram and major urban centres, thereby fostering economic growth and integration.