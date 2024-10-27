ETV Bharat / bharat

Engineer Rashid Urges CM Omar To Disclose Issues Discussed with PM Modi and Amit Shah

Srinagar: Days, after Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Abdul Rashid Sheikh alias Engineer Rashid, MP from the Baramulla parliamentary constituency and president of Awami Itehad Party (AIP), asked the Chief Minister to explain the issues he raised with the PM and what was their response to the issues.

"After assuming charge and passing the statehood resolution during the first cabinet meeting, Omar Abdullah travelled to New Delhi to meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Minister for Roads, Highways and Transport Nitin Gadkari. During these meetings, Omar adorned the ministers with Kashmiri shawls, a gesture that many referred to as his "shawl diplomacy," he alleged.

Engineer Rashid asked that Omar Abdullah should not keep anything under wraps about his meetings with the Prime Minister and other top ministers. "It is your (Omar Abdullah's) moral obligation to explain to the people of Jammu and Kashmir, which issues you discussed and raised with the PM and other ministers. And what was their response," Rashid told reporters at a press conference.

"Your meetings and the issues you raised with the Prime Minister and other ministers should not remain under wraps or in secrecy. Did you raise the issue of Article 370, 35A, statehood with them," he asked.

"The Government of India and the BJP are talking about granting statehood to Jammu and Kashmir. What type of statehood will it be, you should share it with the people of Jammu and Kashmir," he said.

"Let people of Jammu and Kashmir know what transpired in the meetings because Jammu and Kashmir is a sensitive place where people are suffering with innumerable issues," he said.