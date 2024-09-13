ETV Bharat / bharat

'Tihar Jail Is Hell Within Hell': Engineer Rashid On His Ordeal

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Two days after coming out of Delhi's Tihar jail after five long years of ordeal, Member of Parliament Engineer Rashid said that Kashmir is still an issue which must be resolved by the Centre and Article 370 which was abrogated on August 5, 2019, must be restored.

Member of Parliament Engineer Rashid speaks to ETV Bharat (ETV Bharat)

In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, Engineer Rashid said that his jail ordeal is such tragic that Bollywood directors should come to him. "I will give many scripts for films," he quipped.

"The Bollywood directors are making Kerala Files and Kashmir Files; they must approach me I will give them scripts for many woeful films," Rashid said.

He defeated former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah from Baramulla in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections held in May by more than two lakh votes. Since he was in jail, his college-going sons campaigned for him and ensured his victory.

"Tihar is hell within hell," Rashid said when asked how he spent life in jail and remained apprised about the situation in Kashmir. Engineer was arrested by National Investigation Agency (NIA) in August 2019 two days before the abrogation of Article 370 and the bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir state into the Union Territories of Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir.

He was charged with terror funding and money laundering by the NIA, though the agency didn't file any chargesheet in Delhi's Patiala Court till he was granted interim bail on October 1. After his release from jail, he started campaigning for his candidates in Kashmir.

The two-time legislator from the Langate constituency of Kupwara district formed the Awami Itehad Party (AIP) in 2013 before the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections in 2014.