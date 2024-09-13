'Tihar Jail Is Hell Within Hell': Engineer Rashid On His Ordeal

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Two days after coming out of Delhi's Tihar jail after five long years of ordeal, Member of Parliament Engineer Rashid said that Kashmir is still an issue which must be resolved by the Centre and Article 370 which was abrogated on August 5, 2019, must be restored.
In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, Engineer Rashid said that his jail ordeal is such tragic that Bollywood directors should come to him. "I will give many scripts for films," he quipped.
"The Bollywood directors are making Kerala Files and Kashmir Files; they must approach me I will give them scripts for many woeful films," Rashid said.
He defeated former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah from Baramulla in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections held in May by more than two lakh votes. Since he was in jail, his college-going sons campaigned for him and ensured his victory.
"Tihar is hell within hell," Rashid said when asked how he spent life in jail and remained apprised about the situation in Kashmir. Engineer was arrested by National Investigation Agency (NIA) in August 2019 two days before the abrogation of Article 370 and the bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir state into the Union Territories of Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir.
He was charged with terror funding and money laundering by the NIA, though the agency didn't file any chargesheet in Delhi's Patiala Court till he was granted interim bail on October 1. After his release from jail, he started campaigning for his candidates in Kashmir.
The two-time legislator from the Langate constituency of Kupwara district formed the Awami Itehad Party (AIP) in 2013 before the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections in 2014.
AIP, though not a registered party with the Election Commission of India, has fielded over 30 candidates in the Valley Assembly constituencies against National Conference and Peoples Democratic Party candidates.
Rashid said that if his candidates win the assembly elections and his party forms the government, he will do such a thing for Kashmir that he will be remembered forever.
"I pray to God that my candidates win the elections so that I will be able to do such a thing for Kashmir that they will never forget," he said in reply to a question that if his candidates win will he be a part of the government or remain in opposition.
Despite insistence to explain the "thing", Rashid however didn't explain what "such a thing" he has for Kashmir. He said further that he is going to campaign for his candidates in the assembly constituencies where they are contesting.
"We are planning a mega show in Srinagar," he said, adding, "I will reach every constituency where AIP candidates are contesting".
When he was a free legislator in Kashmir before his arrest, Rashid’s demand and slogan was holding a plebiscite in Jammu and Kashmir.
When asked about his plebiscite slogan, he didn't give any clear answer. He said that the Kashmir issue must be resolved and Article 370 must be restored.
Rashid’s opponents - NC's Omar Abdullah and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti are accusing him of being a proxy of the BJP. He, however maintained, "my issues are much bigger than these two politicians".