Out On Parole, Engineer Rashid Raises In LS Issue Of Civilian Deaths In J-K

New Delhi: Lok Sabha member Sheikh Abdul Rashid on Tuesday demanded a "full investigation" into the recent death of two civilians in Jammu and Kashmir.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour, Rashid, also known as Engineer Rashid, an independent member from Baramulla claimed that two persons Wasim Ahmad Mir and Makhan Din were killed "allegedly by forces" and demanded a full investigation into the matter. "Hamara khoon sasta nahin hain (our blood is not cheap)," he said.

Rashid was granted custody parole by Delhi High Court on Monday allowing him to attend Parliament on February 11 and 13. The Baramulla MP has been in Tihar Jail since 2019, accused of funding separatist and terror groups.

Rashid also demanded construction of a tunnel to access far-flung areas of Keran, Karnah and Machil in Kupwara which remain cut-off from the rest of the country for six months.