ETV Bharat / bharat

Out On Parole, Engineer Rashid Raises In LS Issue Of Civilian Deaths In J-K

Lok Sabha MP Engineer Rashid demanded a "full investigation" into the recent death of two civilians in Jammu and Kashmir.

Out On Parole, Engineer Rashid Raises In LS Issue Of Civilian Deaths In J-K
File photo of Engineer Rashid (IANS)
author img

By PTI

Published : Feb 11, 2025, 3:43 PM IST

New Delhi: Lok Sabha member Sheikh Abdul Rashid on Tuesday demanded a "full investigation" into the recent death of two civilians in Jammu and Kashmir.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour, Rashid, also known as Engineer Rashid, an independent member from Baramulla claimed that two persons Wasim Ahmad Mir and Makhan Din were killed "allegedly by forces" and demanded a full investigation into the matter. "Hamara khoon sasta nahin hain (our blood is not cheap)," he said.

Rashid was granted custody parole by Delhi High Court on Monday allowing him to attend Parliament on February 11 and 13. The Baramulla MP has been in Tihar Jail since 2019, accused of funding separatist and terror groups.

Rashid also demanded construction of a tunnel to access far-flung areas of Keran, Karnah and Machil in Kupwara which remain cut-off from the rest of the country for six months.

New Delhi: Lok Sabha member Sheikh Abdul Rashid on Tuesday demanded a "full investigation" into the recent death of two civilians in Jammu and Kashmir.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour, Rashid, also known as Engineer Rashid, an independent member from Baramulla claimed that two persons Wasim Ahmad Mir and Makhan Din were killed "allegedly by forces" and demanded a full investigation into the matter. "Hamara khoon sasta nahin hain (our blood is not cheap)," he said.

Rashid was granted custody parole by Delhi High Court on Monday allowing him to attend Parliament on February 11 and 13. The Baramulla MP has been in Tihar Jail since 2019, accused of funding separatist and terror groups.

Rashid also demanded construction of a tunnel to access far-flung areas of Keran, Karnah and Machil in Kupwara which remain cut-off from the rest of the country for six months.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

LOK SABHACIVILIAN DEATHSJAMMU AND KASHMIRENGINEER RASHID

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Disko Valley In Ladakh Where Bikers Explore Adventure & Artists Colourfully Sculpt The Land

Exclusive | First Rocket To Lift-off From Kulasekarapatnam Spaceport In 2 Yrs, Says ISRO Chairman Narayanan

Government’s New Tax Policy To Benefit 1 Crore More People, Experts Expect Economic Boost

Union Budget 2025-26: With View To Revive Domestic Economy, Allocation For MEA Trimmed Down

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.