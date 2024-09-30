ETV Bharat / bharat

Phalodi Chemical Engineer Held For Duping Rs 60 Lakh As Refund For 'Non-Delivery' Of Goods

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 54 minutes ago

The accused, an NIT Hamirpur graduate, used the accounts of friends and relatives to collect money by paying them a 30 per cent commission. After placing orders, he used to claim refunds by falsely complaining about non-delivery. Nine mobiles, 39 SIMs, 4 passbooks, 10 ATMs and 6 Aadhaar cards have been seized from him.

Phalodi (Rajasthan): A chemical engineer who duped Rs 60 lakh from betting on online gaming apps in the name of refunds has been arrested by Phalodi District Police on September 28 night under Operation Firewall, aimed at tracking cybercons.

Nine mobile phones and 39 SIM cards have been confiscated from the accused who used the accounts of friends and relatives by giving them a certain amount of commission.

Phalodi Police Superintendent Pooja Awana said during the operation, Bap Police Station Officer Manoj Kumar and Head Constable Rajendra Singh searched a suspicious Scorpio and unearthed 9 mobiles, 39 SIMs, 4 passbooks, 10 ATMs and 6 Aadhaar cards. Vikas Vishnoi, son of Mangilal Vishnoi of Madrupaniyan Ki Dhani area of Lohawat Police Station was held for interrogation.

It came up during questioning that Vishnoi used to place orders on gaming and shopping apps and claim refunds despite successful delivery. He told the companies about the non-receipt of the consignments and as a matter of buyers' satisfaction got the full refund issued. This modus operandi fetched him Rs 60 lakh. His engineering background helped him to gather information on cyber fraud.

Kumar said the accused earned a degree in Chemical Engineering from the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Hamirpur. He used to give a 30 per cent commission to the relatives and friends in whose accounts he got the money transferred. Accounting documents worth lakhs of rupees have also been recovered from him.

