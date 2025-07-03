ED Concludes Arguments In National Herald Case

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has concluded its arguments in the National Herald case before the Rouse Avenue Court. Appearing for the ED, Additional Solicitor General SV Raju told the Court that this was a classic case of money laundering Young Indian Company was a source of collecting illegal money to the tune of Rs 2000 crores.

Special Judge Vishal Gogne has ordered the filing of submissions by the accused including Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and others on July 4.

Raju told the Court that the shareholding in the venture is just in name and all the other accused are puppets of the Gandhi family. The ED has submitted that Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi control the Congress and they wanted to get hold of Rs 2000 crores instead of the said Rs 92 crores.

ED had told the Court on July 2 that Sonia and Rahul had paid just Rs 50 lakh for the property worth Rs 2000 crores. It stated that after taking over the ownership of Associated Journals Limited, the Young Indian that was controlled by the Gandhi family had announced that it would not publish the National Herald newspaper.

It further stated that apart from Delhi, the Associated Journals Limited had properties in Lucknow, Bhopal, and Indore, Panchkula, Patna and other parts of the country that had been given by various central and state governments after 1947. It said that these properties were transferred to Young Indian for making money.

The Gandhi family and other Congress leaders are accused of ‘fake transactions’ to funnel money. The ED had confiscated properties worth Rs 751.90 crores of the National Herald in November 2023. It said that the profitable ownership of Young Indian Company had always been with the Gandhi family.

It may be recalled that the Court had issued notices to seven accused including Sonia and Rahul in this matter on May 2. The ED had earlier filed a prosecution complaint in the matter on April 15 making Sonia, Rahul, Sam Pitroda and others as accused under a complaint with reference to Section 44 and 45 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Appearing for the ED, advocate NK Matta had stated that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had registered a first information report in the matter in 2019.

The complainant in the matter is Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy who has alleged that in order to take over the National Herald building on Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg in New Delhi which is worth Rs 1600 crores, Young Indian Limited was given the control of the property of Associate Journals Limited. He has alleged that since the land had been given by the central government to bring out a newspaper, it cannot be used for commercial purposes.

Meanwhile, the Gandhi family has claimed that the matter has been raked up to target them.