Energy, Defence And Development: India Set To Deepen Ties With Angola During President Lourenco's Visit

New Delhi: As Angolan President Joao Lourenco arrives in New Delhi on Friday for a three-day state visit to India, the stage is set for a significant deepening of bilateral ties between one of Africa's largest oil producers and one of Asia's fastest-growing economies.
The visit comes at a pivotal moment when both nations are seeking to diversify partnerships and align their development goals through a South-South cooperation lens. Energy, trade, and capacity building are expected to top the agenda - underscoring the growing strategic weight of this relationship.
"India and Angola enjoy warm and friendly relations built over the years," the External Affairs Ministry stated in a press release while announcing the visit. "Our bilateral relations are underpinned by a vibrant energy partnership. Bilateral trade between the two countries has been growing and reached $4.192 billion during 2023-2024. Our development partnership, capacity-building cooperation and defence relationship have also been expanding. Both countries support each other's candidature at various multilateral fora including in the UN."
This will be Lourenco's first state visit to India after becoming President in 2017. This will also be the first visit by an Angolan president to India in 38 years.
As India intensifies its strategic outreach across Africa, Angola has emerged as a key partner in New Delhi's evolving foreign policy calculus. With its vast oil reserves, growing demand for infrastructure, and openness to South-South cooperation, Angola represents both an economic opportunity and a diplomatic imperative for India.
As one of continent's leading oil producers and a member of OPEC, Angola offers India not only energy security but also a gateway into Central and Southern Africa. The bilateral relationship, anchored in energy trade and development partnership, is now expanding into newer sectors like agriculture, health, and digital infrastructure.
According to Ruchita Beri, Senior Fellow at the Vivekananda International Foundation think tank and an expert on Africa, President Lourenco's visit is very important as it is happening when India and Angola are celebrating the 40th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties.
"You must also note that Angola is the current chair of the African Union (AU)," Beri told ETV Bharat. "India is planning to hold the next edition of India-Africa Forum Summit (IAFS) after the last one was held in New Delhi in 2015. As chair of the AU, Angola's cooperation is crucial for India in organising the next IAFS. President Lourenco's visit is important from that perspective too."
She further stated that bilateral trade between India and Angola has also increased over the years.
Of the $4.192 billion bilateral trade in 2023-24 as mentioned by the External Affairs Ministry, the majority comprised oil imports by India from Angola.
"Angola is an important partner in terms of India's energy security," Beri said.
Notaly, Angola is the eighth largest supplier of crude oil to India and the fourth largest supplier of CNG. "As the world heads towards clean energy sources, India looks forward to cooperating with Angola in solar energy," Beri said, adding, "During President Lourenco's visit, the issue of Angola's membership in the India-initiated International Solar Alliance is likely to come up for discussion."
Defence cooperation is also turning out to be an important pillar of India-Angola bilateral ties.
"Angola has emerged as an important partner for India in the West African region," Beri explained. "Angola is part of a group of Gulf of Guinea countries which has been trying to reduce maritime crimes and piracy."
She said that Indian naval ships have been visiting Angola and conducting joint maritime exercises. Development cooperation is another important pillar of the bilateral relationship between India and Angola.
According to figures provided by the Indian Embassy in Angola, the Government of India has, through EXIM Bank, extended three lines of credit (LOCs) of value aggregating $85 million which include $40 million for financing railway rehabilitation in Angola, $30 million for setting up of an industrial park, and $15 million for setting up of a textile project.
Apart from this, Exim Bank of India, on its own, extended three commercial LOCs of value aggregating $28 million to Angola. These LOCs have been fully utilised.
For Angola, grappling with post-civil war reconstruction and economic diversification, India has increasingly become a trusted development partner. From vocational training and affordable pharmaceuticals to IT hubs and agricultural support, India's assistance is helping Angola chart a path toward inclusive growth.
India's Pan-African e-Network project has enabled Angola to access telemedicine and tele-education services from Indian institutions. Angola has also been a regular recipient of Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) scholarships, with Angolan professionals receiving training in sectors like agriculture, IT, and public administration.
To sum up, India-Angola relations are rooted in mutual interests and a shared developmental vision. While oil remains a crucial element of the partnership, the trajectory of bilateral engagement is moving toward a more diversified, sustainable, and inclusive model. Strengthening institutional frameworks, encouraging private sector involvement, and enhancing people-to-people ties will be key to realising the full potential of this important South-South partnership.