ETV Bharat / bharat

Energy, Defence And Development: India Set To Deepen Ties With Angola During President Lourenco's Visit

New Delhi: As Angolan President Joao Lourenco arrives in New Delhi on Friday for a three-day state visit to India, the stage is set for a significant deepening of bilateral ties between one of Africa's largest oil producers and one of Asia's fastest-growing economies.

The visit comes at a pivotal moment when both nations are seeking to diversify partnerships and align their development goals through a South-South cooperation lens. Energy, trade, and capacity building are expected to top the agenda - underscoring the growing strategic weight of this relationship.

"India and Angola enjoy warm and friendly relations built over the years," the External Affairs Ministry stated in a press release while announcing the visit. "Our bilateral relations are underpinned by a vibrant energy partnership. Bilateral trade between the two countries has been growing and reached $4.192 billion during 2023-2024. Our development partnership, capacity-building cooperation and defence relationship have also been expanding. Both countries support each other's candidature at various multilateral fora including in the UN."

This will be Lourenco's first state visit to India after becoming President in 2017. This will also be the first visit by an Angolan president to India in 38 years.

As India intensifies its strategic outreach across Africa, Angola has emerged as a key partner in New Delhi's evolving foreign policy calculus. With its vast oil reserves, growing demand for infrastructure, and openness to South-South cooperation, Angola represents both an economic opportunity and a diplomatic imperative for India.

As one of continent's leading oil producers and a member of OPEC, Angola offers India not only energy security but also a gateway into Central and Southern Africa. The bilateral relationship, anchored in energy trade and development partnership, is now expanding into newer sectors like agriculture, health, and digital infrastructure.

According to Ruchita Beri, Senior Fellow at the Vivekananda International Foundation think tank and an expert on Africa, President Lourenco's visit is very important as it is happening when India and Angola are celebrating the 40th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties.

"You must also note that Angola is the current chair of the African Union (AU)," Beri told ETV Bharat. "India is planning to hold the next edition of India-Africa Forum Summit (IAFS) after the last one was held in New Delhi in 2015. As chair of the AU, Angola's cooperation is crucial for India in organising the next IAFS. President Lourenco's visit is important from that perspective too."

She further stated that bilateral trade between India and Angola has also increased over the years.

Of the $4.192 billion bilateral trade in 2023-24 as mentioned by the External Affairs Ministry, the majority comprised oil imports by India from Angola.