Sighting Of An ‘Endangered’ Winged Guest In Assam's National Park Elates Conservationists

Kaziranga: The recent sighting of an endangered Pallas’s Fish Eagle in Assam’s Kaziranga National Park has indicated that the Kaziranga is not only a critical habitat for migratory birds but also positioned Assam as a significant location in the global narrative of bird migrations.

The Pallas’s Fish Eagle with a numbered ring (A 25) was recorded by scientists of the Bombay Natural History Society in Assam’s Kaziranga National Park March 16 this year. After checking the global registry it was learnt that the individual bird was marked by Dr Batmunkh in Mongolia.

Endangered Pallas’s Fish Eagle in Assam’s Kaziranga National Park (ETV Bharat)

It may be mentioned here that Pallas’s fish eagle (Haliaeetus leucoryphus) is listed as endangered on the IUCN Red List and it is considered to be a poorly studied fish eagle across its entire range. The species was formally considered to be locally common across central and southern Asia. However, during the 20th century, the species range has retracted significantly and is believed to be largely absent from its former stronghold areas such as the Caspian and Kazakhstan.

Due to declining population size, it has been classified as “vulnerable” by the International Union for Conservation of Nature IUCN in 2016. The conservation status was further downgraded to “Endangered” in 2021. At present, the data from Birdlife International said that there are about 2500 to 9,999 mature individual are there in the wild.

“Known as one of the largest fishing eagles, Pallas’s fish eagle exhibits interesting ‘reverse migration’ behaviour as it breeds in Kaziranga during November to March (winter) and then migrates to Mongolia every year. Kaziranga is one of the best locations to watch the Pallas’s Fish eagle in the world.

“The said individual (a male named Ider) was tagged at Buuntsagaan Lake, in Central Western Mongolia, on 21 Aug 2020. Since then, Ider has returned to Kaziranga National Park each year for breeding, changing nesting locations only once,” said Dr. Batmunkh of Wildlife Science and Conservation Center (WSCC), a leading ornithological institute in Mongolia.

He said that during the non-breeding season, from June to September, Ider has consistently visited Buuntsagaan Lake in Mongolia.

"The endangered Pallas’s Fish Eagle, tagged in Mongolia, has made Kaziranga its breeding ground for five straight years, putting Assam on the map of epic bird migrations,” said an elated Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on his X handle.

“This development not only highlights the importance of Kaziranga as a critical habitat for migratory birds but also positions Assam as a significant location in the global narrative of bird migrations,” Sarma said while expressing pride in witnessing these magnificent creatures, emphasizing the need for continued conservation efforts to protect such endangered species.

It may be mentioned here that the Kaziranga National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site and a Tiger Reserve in central Assam, has a conservation legacy of over 119 years. With its unique terrestrial and aquatic habitats, it is one of the finest protected areas in the world. The Tiger Reserve is home to the Big Five mammals and is a popular destination for birders owing to a very high diversity of over 500 bird species.