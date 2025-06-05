End Of Sudhakar: Big Blow To Naxalism As Top Maoist Ideologue Killed In Chhattisgarh Encounter

Raipur: In a major blow to the banned and outlawed CPI (Maoist) outfit, security forces on Wednesday gunned down senior Maoist ideologue and member of the Central Committee Narasimha Chalam alias Gautam alias Sudhakar in an encounter in the Indravati National Park in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs, a joint team of personnel of District Reserve Guard (DRG), Special Task Force (STF), and CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action) launched an intense search and combing operation in the dense forests, where a fierce gun battle ensued. Sixty seven-year-old Sudhakar, the head of the organisation's ideological training wing and associated with the Maoist outfit for almost four decades, was killed in the exchange of fire. Following the gunfight, an AK-47 rifle, explosive materials and other arms and ammunition were recovered from the site.

The elimination of CPI (Maoist) General Secretary Basavaraju days ago and now Sudhakar, who was carrying a bounty of Rs 40 lakh in Chhattisgarh alone, comes as a double blow to the Maoist organisation, especially in the Dandakaranya region.

Who Was Narasimha Alias Sudhakar?

Narasimha Chalam, a native of Pragadavaram village in Chintalapudi mandal of Eluru district in Andhra Pradesh's West Godavari district, was known by different names such as Gautam, Sudhakar, Anand, Chanti Balakrishna, Ramaraju, Aravind, and Somanna. As per information shared by police, he was 67, and was Central Committee Member while also being the in-charge of RePOS (Revolutionary Political School), Central Regional Bureau, CPI (Maoist).

Apart from serving as a member of the Central Committee, Sudhakar was considered one of the key ideologues and strategists of the Maoist movement in central India. He was active in the Maoist movement for more than 40 years. Notably, Sudhakar had participated in the 2004 peace talks with the government.

Being a top Maoist leader, Gautam Sudhakar was responsible for several violent incidents that resulted in the deaths of numerous innocent tribal civilians and the security personnel. Moreover, as the in-charge of the Maoist ideological training school (RePOS), Gautam was involved in misleading and radicalising the youth with violent and anti-national ideologies.

Key strategist and ideologue of the Maoist movement.

Involved in planning major Maoist operations.

Played a leading role in organising cadres and spreading Maoist influence in tribal areas.

Police said he carried a reward of Rs 40 lakh in Chhattisgarh alone, while details of reward from other states are being collected as he was wanted in other states also.

Mission 'End Naxalism' Continues

Sudhakar's death just days after the encounter of CPI (Maoist) general secretary Nambala Keshava Rao alias Basavaraju, is seen as a major setback to the Maoist insurgency in the region. Security forces have recovered weapons, explosives and Maoist literature from the encounter site. Police officials have said that the operation is underway to nab other Maoist leaders active in the area, as information was received about presence of Telangana State Committee Member Bandi Prakash, Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee Member Pappa Rao, and several others.

As per sources, search operations are still ongoing in the region to recover additional material evidence track down other armed Maoist cadres who are believed to have fled the spot.

Further details, including the number of casualties and recoveries, will be shared once the operations conclude and confirmation is received, police said.

It is worth mentioning that during the 2024–2025 period, more than 403 Maoist cadres have been neutralised and their bodies recovered in the Bastar Range following multiple encounters between the Naxalites and security forces. So far in 2025, the dead bodies of 186 Maoists have been recovered in the Bastar Range.

Police said all security forces are committed to ensuring peace and development in the region, and appealed to remaining Maoist cadres to shun violence and join the mainstream.