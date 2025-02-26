Encroachment Threatens Historic Fort Of King Jaichand In Kannauj: ASI's 69 Letters To Administration Go Unheeded

By Varnit Gupta

Lucknow/Kannauj: The historic fort of Raja Jaichand in Kannauj, which once stood as a testament to architectural prowess during the 12th century, now lies in ruins. Courtesy: Encroachments by miscreants that have left the fort in severe neglect. Multiple letters by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to the local administration have fallen on deaf ears as the inaction continues to jeopardise this significant heritage site.

Constructed in the traditional Rajput style, the fort illustrates the defensive and aesthetic sensibilities prevalent among Rajput rulers. While the remnants of Raja Jaichand’s fort serve as a reminder of the city’s rich history and the complex narratives that have shaped its past, severe encroachment stands as a huge threat to its historical significance.

According to officials, the ASI has shot 69 letters to the administration between 2023 and 2025 which went unanswered by the district administration. “Out of these, 28 notices were specifically related to encroachment on Raja Jaichand's fort. We also requested criminal proceedings against these individuals," said Dr Aftab Hussain, Superintendent of ASI’s Lucknow Circle.

An independent investigation by ETV Bharat revealed a stark discrepancy. Despite ASI’s repeated appeals, Sadar police station officials confirmed that only four FIRs have been registered between 2021 and 2025. Here are the details of the FIRs registered by the Sadar PS:

Case No. 184/21: Against Durgesh Rajput, registered on 15/03/2021.

Case No. 867/23: Against Munna, registered on 05/11/2023.

Case No. 813/23: Against Yunus, registered on 14/10/2023.

Case No. 340/24: A second case against Yunus Khan, registered in 2024.

"Chargesheets for these cases have been filed and proceedings are underway in court," said Inspector Kapil Dubey of Sadar Kotwali. The District Magistrate Shubhrant Shukla stated that the ASI is solely responsible for issuing notices and taking action against encroachers. However, he appeared clueless when informed that ASI had already requested police action through multiple notices.

The Superintendent of Police Vinod Kumar claimed the police received only five notices from ASI and insisted that they were “show cause” notices, not requests for FIRs. Contradictory statements from various authorities only highlight the lack of coordination between ASI, district administration and the cops, leading to severe neglect of the historic fort.

In such circumstances, one would wonder what the law states? As per Section 30A and 30B of the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains (Amendment and Validation) Act, 2010, any construction in the prohibited or regulated area without the previous permission of the competent authority shall be punishable with imprisonment not exceeding years or with fine which may exceed to ₹1 lakh or with both.

Further, people who have illegally constructed under 100 mts and 200 mt peripherals of the site have to seek necessary permissions under Sections 20C and 20D of the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains (Amendment and Validation) Act, 2010. It states that an application for the repair/renovation in the prohibited area of construction in a regulated area may be submitted in the office of competent authority/divisional commissioner Lucknow for permission. These provisions aim to regulate and oversee construction activities near protected monuments, ensuring that such developments do not compromise the integrity and preservation of India’s cultural heritage.

It is not just encroachments with homes constructed adjacent to ASI’s sub-divisional office but also the overall deterioration of the fort that poses a risk of its extinction. If you visit the fort, you’ll notice severe soil erosion and damaged boundary walls, uncontrolled public access due to broken fencing, accumulated garbage and lack of security at the site.

Residents of the area raise concerns over the historic fort which now lies in shambles. “The fort once appeared vast, but due to illegal occupation, its existence is fading. Some encroachers are reportedly being considered for government housing," said Pintu, a resident, raising concerns over the potential legitimisation of illegal settlements.

Historians too speak in tandem as they express deep concern over the failure of the local authorities to take any swift action against encroachments. "If action is not taken, Kannauj’s historical pride—the fort of Raja Jaichand—may soon be lost forever," said Amarnath Dubey, a historian.

The question remains: despite ASI’s persistent reminders, why has the Kannauj administration failed to act on 69 pending cases of encroachment? Why are only four FIRs registered despite multiple notices? And, crucially, will the government act before Kannauj’s heritage is permanently erased? The fate of this historic fort rests on whether local authorities can rise above bureaucratic delays and ensure its preservation for future generations.