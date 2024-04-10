Scientific Rigor Backed by Facts and Analysis Will Increase Confidence in Homeopathy: Prez

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday said that encouraging scientific rigor backed by facts and analysis will increase confidence in homeopathic methods of treatment among people.

“Many individuals who had become disillusioned with various methods of treatment have benefited from the miracles of homeopathy. However, within the scientific community, such experiences can only be acknowledged when presented with a sufficient number of experiences backed by facts and analysis. Encouraging scientific rigor will increase confidence in this method of treatment among people,” said Murmu while inaugurating the Scientific Convention on World Homoeopathy Day 2024 at Yashobhoomi Conventional Centre in New Delhi.

Stating that scientific validity forms the basis of authenticity and both acceptance and popularity will increase with authenticity, Murmu said, “Your efforts to empower research and enhance proficiency will be beneficial in promoting homeopathy. This will benefit everyone involved in Homeopathy, including doctors, patients, drug manufacturers, and researchers.”

The President further said that the continuous improvement in the education system of homeopathy will make this method more attractive to young students. “The involvement of a large number of young people is essential for the bright future of homeopathy,” she said.

President Murmu graced this two-day Scientific Convention on the theme of “Empowering Research, Enhancing Proficiency” organized by Central Council for Research in Homoeopathy (CCRH), an autonomous apex research organization under Ministry of Ayush to celebrate the occasion of the World Homoeopathy Day.

Ayush secretary Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha said, “As we celebrate the past and present of homeopathy, we should also keep an eye on the future. In homeopathy, there are immense possibilities for integration between other medical systems and traditional medicine. Efforts to integrate these systems, where appropriate, will benefit patients who demand a comprehensive approach to healthcare.”

He said that strong research and clinical testing are crucial for establishing a robust scientific foundation for homeopathy. “The government is committed to quality control and patient safety by working collaboratively with the homeopathic community. To increase public access to homeopathy and expand its reach, we are actively promoting its integration into primary healthcare systems. We are actively encouraging research in homeopathy through facilities like the CCRH and other collaborators and allocating resources for clinical trials and evidence-based studies,” Kotecha said.

The two-day-long scientific convention aims to promote evidence-based scientific treatment in clinical practice and health programs, to capacitate homoeopathic community in research-based therapeutics, to become a healthcare powerhouse meeting the population's needs for personalized, safe, and credible healthcare, and to enrich homoeopathic medicine with quality diagnostics, therapeutics, and scientific tools for better patient outcomes.