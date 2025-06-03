Jind: 2 Miscreants Injured In Encounter With Police; Both Accused Of Firing At Toll Plaza A Week Ago

Jind: In an encounter with the police, two miscreants were shot in the leg here on Tuesday afternoon, and the injured have been shifted to the Jind Civil Hospital for treatment.

According to the police, on the night of 27 May, the two youths went on a bike and demanded a ransom of Rs 50 lakhs from a factory owner in Barsola. They also opened fire and later fled from the scene. After some time, both of them wearing caps and face masks went to the Khatkar toll plaza where they fired three rounds in the air and then fled towards Uchana. The two miscreants also went to Balaji Beej Bhandar in Uchana Mandi and fired at the shop from the bike itself. The glass of the shop was shattered. Then they threatened the shopkeeper by waving a gun but soon fled from the spot.

Shop owner Surendra Garg said that he had no dispute with anyone and the attackers had their faces covered. As soon as the information of the firing was received, SP Kuldeep Singh, DSP Sanjay, the Uchana police station in-charge and the outpost in-charge reached the spot. On the instructions of the SP, the police started an investigation into the incident.