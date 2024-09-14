ETV Bharat / bharat

Chhattisgarh: Naxalite Killed In Gunfight With Security Forces In Bastar

Jagdalpur(Chhattisgarh): A Naxalite was gunned down in a fierce encounter between security forces and the extremists in Sukma district of Bastar division. A large tranche of material, belonging to Naxalims, has been recovered from the spot.

Confirming the incident, Sukma SP Kiran Chavan said police had received information about the presence of Naxalites in the forest and mountains areas of Tumalpaad in Chintagufa police station area of ​​​​Sukma district. A joint team of District Force, DRG and Bastar Fighter was dispatched to the spot on the instructions of senior police officials.

After reaching the spot, the soldiers were cordoning off the area when the Naxalites spotted them and started firing at them indiscriminately. In retaliation, the security forces opened fire which led to the killing of a Naxalite. After being overpowered by the forces, the Naxalites fled to the denser part of the forest. The body of the deceased Naxalite, whose identity is yet to be ascertained, has been retrieved by the forces. Further combing operation is on in the area.

CRPF Jawan Ends Life

A CRPF jawan has shot himself dead with his service rifle in Sukma district of Bastar division, sending the camp into chaos.

The incident took place in the wee hours of Friday at the camp of CRPF’s 226th battalion under Gadiras police station area. The deceased jawan, Vipul Bhuyan, pulled the trigger at himself inside the bathroom. Hearing the gunshot, his colleagues rushed to the spot and found him lying in a pool of blood. He died on the spot. The body has been sent for autopsy.

Senior CRPF officials and local police were informed about the incident immediately. ASP Nikhil Rakhecha confirmed the incident and said the investigation is being carried out.