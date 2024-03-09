Encounter in Mohali: Three Miscreants Accused in Woman Murder Case Injured

Chandigarh (Punjab) : An encounter has taken place between police and gangsters at Khizrabad in Chandigarh. According to sources, three accused have been injured in this incident. These accused persons were involved in a case of firing on a woman at Derabassi a few days ago. The woman victim in that case had died.

The miscreants involved in this ghastly incident have been identified as Akshay of Hisar Haryana, Naresh Kumar of Jind Haryana and Sunil Kumar of Hisar Haryana. These three accused recently shot at the 61-year-old woman Saroj, who was injured in this and she later died. She was hit by two bullets.

That entire incident was captured in the CCTV camera installed there. The police was looking for these accused since then. Today, the police got the clue regarding their whereabouts and surrounded them. Then, the encounter took place.

In the case of shooting at the woman, the police could not ascertain the real reason for the firing, but the family has suspected that the victim's son-in-law might be involved in this. Because his daughter was having a family dispute with her husband for the past several years. The police also investigated from this angle. The police had registered a case against two unidentified youths in this matter. The victim girl Kiran got married in 2016. But she has been living away from her husband with her children for a long time.