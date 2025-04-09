ETV Bharat / bharat

Second Encounter Erupts In Jammu Division In Less Than 12 Hours

The gunfight broke out in the Jammu Division within less than 12 hours after an exchange of fire between militants and security forces in Kishtwar.

Jammu: A second encounter broke out in the Jammu Division within less than 12 hours after an exchange of fire between militants and security forces in Kishtwar on Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

Providing details, Senior Superintendent of Police Kishtwar Javed Iqbal told ETV Bharat that the gunfight was underway in Naidgam village in the general area of Chatroo.

Another official said that security forces had launched a search operation after information of the presence of militants in the area, after which contact was established and an exchange of fire took place between forces and hiding terrorists.

Earlier on Wednesday, a gunfight between forces and militants was triggered during a similar search operation in the Jophet village of the Udhampur district in the Jammu Division. Officials claimed that two to three militants are believed to be trapped at the site as firing continues to take place.

The back-to-back encounters come a week after three Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) militants were trapped near a temple in the Kathua district during an encounter following a joint search operation launched by the Indian Army, J&K Police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) following intelligence inputs about possible 'terrorist' movement there.

In March, three militants and four policemen were also killed in a day-long encounter in the remote forest area of Kathua. Seven other policemen, including a deputy superintendent of police, were injured during the encounter led by the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the Jammu and Kashmir Police and assisted by the Army and CRPF.

