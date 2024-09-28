Encounter Underway In Kashmir's Kulgam

Kulgam: An encounter is currently underway between militants and a joint team of security forces in the Adigam Devsar area of Kulgam in Kashmir. Ossifical sources say that at least two to three militants are believed to be trapped in the region.

Police and security forces are actively engaged in the operation.

In a post on X, Kashmir Zone police said, "Encounter has started at Adigam Devsar area of Kulgam. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow."