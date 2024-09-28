ETV Bharat / bharat

Encounter Underway In Kashmir's Kulgam

By ETV Bharat English Team

A joint team of security forces is conducting an operation in the Adigam Devsar area in Kashmir's Kulgam against militants.

Representational Image (ANI)

Kulgam: An encounter is currently underway between militants and a joint team of security forces in the Adigam Devsar area of Kulgam in Kashmir. Ossifical sources say that at least two to three militants are believed to be trapped in the region.

Police and security forces are actively engaged in the operation.

In a post on X, Kashmir Zone police said, "Encounter has started at Adigam Devsar area of Kulgam. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow."

