ETV Bharat / bharat

J&K: Day After Kishtwar Gunfight, 3 Terrorists Killed In Encounter in Baramulla

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 5 hours ago

Updated : 5 hours ago

Security forces have killed at least three terrorists in an encounter in the Chak Tapar area of Pattan in Baramulla district. A joint team of the Army, CRPF and Jammu and Kashmir Police launched the operations following intelligence on terrorist activity in the area.

Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla are engaged in an encounter with terrorists in the Chak Tapar kreeri area, which began on the night of September 13-14. The joint operation by the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police followed specific intelligence about terrorist activity.
Representational Image (ANI)

Srinagar: A day after the encounter in Kishtwar, at least three terrorists were killed in an ongoing gunfight in the Kreeri area of north Kashmir's Baramulla district, officials said on Saturday.

The encounter began late Friday night when a joint team comprising the Army's 29 Rashtriya Rifles (RR), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and Jammu and Kashmir Police launched a cordon and search operation based on credible intelligence about the terrorists' presence in the region.

Initially, one terrorist was reported killed, but the search operation, which continues, has led to the killing of two additional militants. The terrorists were cornered inside a school building, where they engaged in a fierce gunfight with the approaching security forces, officials added.

The operation is ongoing, with security forces working to secure the area and ensure no additional militants are present, they said. The firefight follows a separate encounter earlier on Friday in Jammu's Kishtwar district, where two army soldiers, including a JCO, were killed.

The White Knight Corps confirmed the deaths and expressed deep condolences to the soldiers' families. Two other soldiers were injured in the gunfight and are receiving medical treatment.

Following the encounter, security was heightened in the Kishtwar area, particularly in Naidgham village to prevent further incidents and ensure public safety.

The gunfights come days ahead of the Assembly Polls in the Union Territory, the first elections since the abrogation of Article 370. The last Assembly elections were held in 2014. Voting will take place in three phases beginning on September 18. The vote counting will be held on October 8. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing a mega rally in Doda district today, amid tight security arrangements.

Read More

  1. JK Assembly Elections 2024: Army Chief In Srinagar To Review Security In Kashmir
  2. Security Forces Recover Arms, Ammunition from Forest in Kupwara

Srinagar: A day after the encounter in Kishtwar, at least three terrorists were killed in an ongoing gunfight in the Kreeri area of north Kashmir's Baramulla district, officials said on Saturday.

The encounter began late Friday night when a joint team comprising the Army's 29 Rashtriya Rifles (RR), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and Jammu and Kashmir Police launched a cordon and search operation based on credible intelligence about the terrorists' presence in the region.

Initially, one terrorist was reported killed, but the search operation, which continues, has led to the killing of two additional militants. The terrorists were cornered inside a school building, where they engaged in a fierce gunfight with the approaching security forces, officials added.

The operation is ongoing, with security forces working to secure the area and ensure no additional militants are present, they said. The firefight follows a separate encounter earlier on Friday in Jammu's Kishtwar district, where two army soldiers, including a JCO, were killed.

The White Knight Corps confirmed the deaths and expressed deep condolences to the soldiers' families. Two other soldiers were injured in the gunfight and are receiving medical treatment.

Following the encounter, security was heightened in the Kishtwar area, particularly in Naidgham village to prevent further incidents and ensure public safety.

The gunfights come days ahead of the Assembly Polls in the Union Territory, the first elections since the abrogation of Article 370. The last Assembly elections were held in 2014. Voting will take place in three phases beginning on September 18. The vote counting will be held on October 8. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing a mega rally in Doda district today, amid tight security arrangements.

Read More

  1. JK Assembly Elections 2024: Army Chief In Srinagar To Review Security In Kashmir
  2. Security Forces Recover Arms, Ammunition from Forest in Kupwara
Last Updated : 5 hours ago

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

TERRORIST KILLED IN ENCOUNTERGUNFIGHT IN BARAMULLABARAMULLA ENCOUNTER

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained | What Drives India's Defence And Security Cooperation With Philippines

Androgenetic Alopecia In Male vs Female; 5 Differences Of Pattern Baldness

Election In Island: Tea Trouble Brews For Sri Lankan Presidential Hopefuls

Techie Transfers Crypto Currency Worth Rs 56 Cr By Changing Password, Arrested

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.