J&K: Day After Kishtwar Gunfight, 3 Terrorists Killed In Encounter in Baramulla

Srinagar: A day after the encounter in Kishtwar, at least three terrorists were killed in an ongoing gunfight in the Kreeri area of north Kashmir's Baramulla district, officials said on Saturday.

The encounter began late Friday night when a joint team comprising the Army's 29 Rashtriya Rifles (RR), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and Jammu and Kashmir Police launched a cordon and search operation based on credible intelligence about the terrorists' presence in the region.

Initially, one terrorist was reported killed, but the search operation, which continues, has led to the killing of two additional militants. The terrorists were cornered inside a school building, where they engaged in a fierce gunfight with the approaching security forces, officials added.

The operation is ongoing, with security forces working to secure the area and ensure no additional militants are present, they said. The firefight follows a separate encounter earlier on Friday in Jammu's Kishtwar district, where two army soldiers, including a JCO, were killed.

The White Knight Corps confirmed the deaths and expressed deep condolences to the soldiers' families. Two other soldiers were injured in the gunfight and are receiving medical treatment.

Following the encounter, security was heightened in the Kishtwar area, particularly in Naidgham village to prevent further incidents and ensure public safety.

The gunfights come days ahead of the Assembly Polls in the Union Territory, the first elections since the abrogation of Article 370. The last Assembly elections were held in 2014. Voting will take place in three phases beginning on September 18. The vote counting will be held on October 8. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing a mega rally in Doda district today, amid tight security arrangements.