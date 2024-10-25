ETV Bharat / bharat

Encounter Going On Between Soldiers And Maoists In Sukma District

An encounter between security forces and Maoists is ongoing in Sukma district's Kangaltong area, with intermittent clashes reported within the Bhejji police station jurisdiction.

An encounter is currently taking place between security forces and Maoists in the forests of Sukma district, part of the Bastar division.
Representational image (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Sukma: An encounter is currently taking place between security forces and Maoists in the forests of Sukma district, part of the Bastar division. The clash is occurring intermittently in the Kangaltong area, within the Bhejji Police Station jurisdiction.

According to local police, a joint team from the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) was deployed in the area following intelligence reports regarding Maoist activity. Upon their arrival, the soldiers came under fire from Maoists and in turn, they retaliated.

Initial reports from the soldiers indicate that several Maoists may have sustained injuries or been killed during the encounter. Sukma Superintendent of Police Kiran Chavan confirmed the ongoing operation, stating, "The encounter is going on. Detailed information will be provided once the situation stabilises."

In a separate incident in Bijapur, a CRPF head constable reportedly shot himself with his service rifle while on duty. Further details regarding this incident are pending.

