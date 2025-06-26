Encounter Erupts In Jammu And Kashmir's Udhampur

Jammu: An encounter has broken out between security forces and terrorists in Bhali area of Basantgarh in district Udhampur of Jammu and Kashmir, barely a week before the Amarnath Yatra.

Giving details, the Indian Army's 16 Corps said, "Op BIHALI: Based on specific intelligence, a joint operation was launched by Indian army and Jammu and Kashmir Police in the Bihali area of Basantgarh. A contact has been established with the terrorists. The operation is currently in progress."

Officials said that during the search operation, hiding terrorists fired upon security forces which led to an encounter. More troops have been rushed to the spot and the area has been cordoned off to ensure that terrorists don’t flee from the area.

Since last year, the Basantgarh area has remained the target of terrorists and many times, contact has been established with terrorists, who have been able to give a slip by taking advantage of the dense forest area. Basantgarh area falls in Udhampur district and northern command headquarters is located at the Udhampur town.