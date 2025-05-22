Encounter Breaks Out In Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar

Jammu: An encounter has broken out between security forces and terrorists in the upper reaches of Chatroo in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday morning.

Both the Indian Army and the Jammu and Kashmir police have cordoned off the area, and an operation is going on. Giving details, the Army's 16 Corps spokesman posted on X, "Op Trashi. Contact has been established with terrorists during a joint operation with @JmuKmrPolice at Chhatru, #Kishtwar today morning. Additional troops have been inducted, and operations are ongoing to neutralize the terrorists."

The exchange of fire is going on, whereas more troops have been called to zero in on terrorists. This area has a dense forest, and an encounter with terrorists occurred in April as well. Three terrorists were killed in the April 12 encounter and more than a month after that incident, forces have again managed to make contact with terrorists.