Two Soldiers Injured Days After Army Casualties In Encounter With Terrorists in Doda's Kastigarh

Published : Jul 18, 2024, 6:18 AM IST

Updated : Jul 18, 2024, 1:13 PM IST

Two soldiers sustained injuries in an exchange of fire with terrorists at Jaddan Bata village in Doda district, shortly after four army personnel, including a captain were killed in nearby Desa forest. The encounter occurred around 2 am when terrorists attacked a security camp established in a government school.

Jammu and Kashmir Police report an ongoing encounter in Kastigarh, Doda, where security forces are engaged with terrorists. Further details are awaited as the situation unfolds.
Doda (Jammu and Kashmir): In the early hours of Thursday, an intense exchange of fire erupted between security forces and terrorists at Jaddan Bata village in the Kastigarh area of Doda district in Jammu and Kashmir. The terrorists targeted a temporary security camp set up in a government school as part of ongoing search operations.

The exchange of gunfire lasted over an hour, resulting in minor injuries to two soldiers. Efforts are currently underway to neutralise the militants and stabilise the situation. According to officials, the confrontation began around 2 am when terrorists opened fire on the camp.

This incident comes amid heightened tensions following a recent fatal attack on Monday night, where terrorists killed four army personnel including a captain, during a firefight. In response, a comprehensive search operation spanning several days has been ongoing in Desa and adjacent forest areas of the district.

The four soldiers killed in the gunbattle were identified as Captain Brijesh Thapa from Darjeeling in West Bengal, Naik D Rajesh from Srikakulam in Andhra Pradesh, Sepoy Bijendra and Sepoy Ajay, both from Jhunjhunu in Rajasthan.

Doda district previously declared terrorism-free in 2005, has seen a resurgence of violence in recent months. Since mid-June, the area has witnessed several incidents, including attacks on security personnel in Chattergala pass and subsequent firefights in Gandoh and Ghadi Bhagwah forest areas.

This year alone, the province has seen nearly a dozen terror attacks across six districts of Jammu, resulting in 27 fatalities, including security personnel and civilians. The violence also claimed the lives of seven pilgrims returning from the Shiv Khori temple in Reasi district on June 9.

Security measures remain heightened as authorities continue efforts to stabilise the situation and prevent further escalation of violence in the region.

