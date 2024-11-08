ETV Bharat / bharat

Chhattisgath: Two Naxals Killed In Ongoing Encounter With Security Personnel In Bijapur District

The gunfight started around 11 a.m. in a forest at Usoor-Basaguda-Pamed tri-junction during an anti-Naxalite operation by security personnel.

Chhattisgath: Two Naxals Killed In Encounter With Security Personnel In Bijapur District
Representational image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Updated : 52 minutes ago

Bijapur: At least two Naxals were killed during an encounter with security forces in a forest at Usoor-Basaguda-Pamed tri-junction in the Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh, police said on Friday.

The encounter has been ongoing since around 11 a.m., with intermittent gunfire reported between the security personnel and the Maoists. According to the Bijapur Superintendent of Police Dr Jitendra Kumar Yadav, all officers involved are safe. The search operation is continuing, and further information will be provided once the team returns.

The SP said that two Naxalites were killed in a retaliatory firing incident involving the police.

Police personnel have surrounded the area from all sides, and top officials are closely monitoring the encounter. The soldiers were conducting a routine search operation during an anti-Naxal operation when they received information about the presence of Naxalites in a core area of the forest. Acting on this intelligence, the police cordoned off the area and confronted the Naxalites. Currently, retaliatory firing is ongoing from both sides, the senior police official said.

Police officials said that Naxalites are on the back foot due to the ever-increasing pressure of security forces in Bijapur. After the Abujhmad encounter, Naxalites are planning some big incidents.

On November 7, a 5 kg IED was recovered near Mutvendi security camp in Bijapur. On November 5, Naxalites planted a 5 kg IED bomb with a pressure switch system between Sawanar and Korcholi. Soldiers deactivated the IED.

Bijapur: At least two Naxals were killed during an encounter with security forces in a forest at Usoor-Basaguda-Pamed tri-junction in the Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh, police said on Friday.

The encounter has been ongoing since around 11 a.m., with intermittent gunfire reported between the security personnel and the Maoists. According to the Bijapur Superintendent of Police Dr Jitendra Kumar Yadav, all officers involved are safe. The search operation is continuing, and further information will be provided once the team returns.

The SP said that two Naxalites were killed in a retaliatory firing incident involving the police.

Police personnel have surrounded the area from all sides, and top officials are closely monitoring the encounter. The soldiers were conducting a routine search operation during an anti-Naxal operation when they received information about the presence of Naxalites in a core area of the forest. Acting on this intelligence, the police cordoned off the area and confronted the Naxalites. Currently, retaliatory firing is ongoing from both sides, the senior police official said.

Police officials said that Naxalites are on the back foot due to the ever-increasing pressure of security forces in Bijapur. After the Abujhmad encounter, Naxalites are planning some big incidents.

On November 7, a 5 kg IED was recovered near Mutvendi security camp in Bijapur. On November 5, Naxalites planted a 5 kg IED bomb with a pressure switch system between Sawanar and Korcholi. Soldiers deactivated the IED.

Last Updated : 52 minutes ago

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

ANTI NAXAL OPERATIONENCOUNTER DURING SEARCH OPERATIONENCOUNTER DURING SEARCH OPERATION

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Abandoned by Love, Embraced by Faith: The Lives of Leprosy-Free Women at Tapovan

Fading Literature: Delhi's Famed Urdu Bazaar On Last Legs

Explained: How Navy's 4th Nuclear-Powered Submarine Launch Enhances India's Strategic Sea Power

Explained | How The World Is Increasingly Moving Towards Solar Energy

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.