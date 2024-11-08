Chhattisgath: Two Naxals Killed In Ongoing Encounter With Security Personnel In Bijapur District

Bijapur: At least two Naxals were killed during an encounter with security forces in a forest at Usoor-Basaguda-Pamed tri-junction in the Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh, police said on Friday.

The encounter has been ongoing since around 11 a.m., with intermittent gunfire reported between the security personnel and the Maoists. According to the Bijapur Superintendent of Police Dr Jitendra Kumar Yadav, all officers involved are safe. The search operation is continuing, and further information will be provided once the team returns.

The SP said that two Naxalites were killed in a retaliatory firing incident involving the police.

Police personnel have surrounded the area from all sides, and top officials are closely monitoring the encounter. The soldiers were conducting a routine search operation during an anti-Naxal operation when they received information about the presence of Naxalites in a core area of the forest. Acting on this intelligence, the police cordoned off the area and confronted the Naxalites. Currently, retaliatory firing is ongoing from both sides, the senior police official said.

Police officials said that Naxalites are on the back foot due to the ever-increasing pressure of security forces in Bijapur. After the Abujhmad encounter, Naxalites are planning some big incidents.

On November 7, a 5 kg IED was recovered near Mutvendi security camp in Bijapur. On November 5, Naxalites planted a 5 kg IED bomb with a pressure switch system between Sawanar and Korcholi. Soldiers deactivated the IED.