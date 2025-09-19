ETV Bharat / bharat

Encounter Breaks Out Between Security Forces And Terrorists

Jammu: An encounter has broken out between terrorists and security forces in Seoj Dhar, bordering Doda and Udhampur districts.

In a post on X, the Indian Army's White Knight Corps (16 Corps) spokesman said, "In an intelligence-based operation in the general area of Kishtwar, alert troops of #WhiteKnightCorps established contact with terrorists at around 8 pm on 19 Sep 25. Exchange of fire took place. Operations are currently in progress."

The operation was being conducted by the Indian Army.