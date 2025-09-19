ETV Bharat / bharat

Encounter Breaks Out Between Security Forces And Terrorists

Indian Army's White Knight Corps spokesperson posted about the encounter on X. More details are awaited.

ARMY
Representational Image (IANS)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 19, 2025 at 11:13 PM IST

Jammu: An encounter has broken out between terrorists and security forces in Seoj Dhar, bordering Doda and Udhampur districts.

In a post on X, the Indian Army's White Knight Corps (16 Corps) spokesman said, "In an intelligence-based operation in the general area of Kishtwar, alert troops of #WhiteKnightCorps established contact with terrorists at around 8 pm on 19 Sep 25. Exchange of fire took place. Operations are currently in progress."

The operation was being conducted by the Indian Army.

"Update | Contact Site of the ongoing operation is Doda-Udhampur border. Operation continues," White Knight Corps posted on X.

More details are awaited.

KASHMIRINDIAN ARMYTERRORIST ENCOUNTERKASHMIR ENCOUNTER

