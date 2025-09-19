Encounter Breaks Out Between Security Forces And Terrorists
Indian Army's White Knight Corps spokesperson posted about the encounter on X. More details are awaited.
Published : September 19, 2025 at 11:13 PM IST
Jammu: An encounter has broken out between terrorists and security forces in Seoj Dhar, bordering Doda and Udhampur districts.
In a post on X, the Indian Army's White Knight Corps (16 Corps) spokesman said, "In an intelligence-based operation in the general area of Kishtwar, alert troops of #WhiteKnightCorps established contact with terrorists at around 8 pm on 19 Sep 25. Exchange of fire took place. Operations are currently in progress."
The operation was being conducted by the Indian Army.
"Update | Contact Site of the ongoing operation is Doda-Udhampur border. Operation continues," White Knight Corps posted on X.
More details are awaited.