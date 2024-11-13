ETV Bharat / bharat

Encounter Breaks Out Between Militants And Security Forces In J&K's Kulgam

The encounter broke out at Badimarg Yaripora in south Kashmir's Kulgam district during a search operation.

Representational image
Representational image (ANI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Kulgam: Gunshots were heard during a cordon and search operation (CASO) in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Wednesday, sources said.
Reliable sources told ETV Bharat that the CASO was launched by the security forces at Badimarg Yaripora in south Kashmir's Kulgam district.

During the search operation, militants fired upon the security forces triggering a firefight as per officials. The encounter comes a day after another encounter raged in the forest area of Nagmarg along the border area of Kupwara and Bandipora in north Kashmir. On Sunday, an Army commando was killed and three others were injured during an encounter between security forces and terrorists in Gidri forests of Keshwan area in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district. The same day, another encounter raged in Zabarwan forest area near Ishbar Nishat area of Srinagar.

A week prior to the Zabarwan forest encounter, a fierce gunfight raged in Khanyar area of downtown Srinagar where the security forces claimed to have killed a Pakistani militant Usman Bhai.

Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed a sudden spurt in militant attacks and encounters after the newly elected government headed by Omar Abdullah.

As already reported by ETV Bharat, October recorded at least 18 militancy-related killings in the region. The sudden uptick in the militancy related incidents has prompted the NC to smell a conspiracy to destablise the Omar Abdullah led NC-Congress coalition government.

Read more:

  1. J-K: Encounter Underway In Zabarwan Forests In Srinagar, 2 To 3 Militants Trapped
  2. J-K: Army Soldier Killed, Three Others Injured In Gunfight With Terrorists In Kishtwar

Kulgam: Gunshots were heard during a cordon and search operation (CASO) in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Wednesday, sources said.
Reliable sources told ETV Bharat that the CASO was launched by the security forces at Badimarg Yaripora in south Kashmir's Kulgam district.

During the search operation, militants fired upon the security forces triggering a firefight as per officials. The encounter comes a day after another encounter raged in the forest area of Nagmarg along the border area of Kupwara and Bandipora in north Kashmir. On Sunday, an Army commando was killed and three others were injured during an encounter between security forces and terrorists in Gidri forests of Keshwan area in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district. The same day, another encounter raged in Zabarwan forest area near Ishbar Nishat area of Srinagar.

A week prior to the Zabarwan forest encounter, a fierce gunfight raged in Khanyar area of downtown Srinagar where the security forces claimed to have killed a Pakistani militant Usman Bhai.

Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed a sudden spurt in militant attacks and encounters after the newly elected government headed by Omar Abdullah.

As already reported by ETV Bharat, October recorded at least 18 militancy-related killings in the region. The sudden uptick in the militancy related incidents has prompted the NC to smell a conspiracy to destablise the Omar Abdullah led NC-Congress coalition government.

Read more:

  1. J-K: Encounter Underway In Zabarwan Forests In Srinagar, 2 To 3 Militants Trapped
  2. J-K: Army Soldier Killed, Three Others Injured In Gunfight With Terrorists In Kishtwar

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

KULGAM GUNFIGHTKASHMIRJAMMU KASHMIR ENCOUNTERKULGAM ENCOUNTER UPDATE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: How Canada SDS Visa Helped Indian Students And Why Was It Stopped

'Kashur Aenz', Lone Domestic Goose Species In India, Found Dead In Thousands In Kashmir's Wular Lake

How Doodles Got A Russian Art Teacher Locked Up For 20 Years

Explained: How SC Ruling On LMV Driving Licence Helps Drive Commercial Transport Vehicles

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.