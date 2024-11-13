Encounter Breaks Out Between Militants And Security Forces In J&K's Kulgam

Kulgam: Gunshots were heard during a cordon and search operation (CASO) in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Wednesday, sources said.
Reliable sources told ETV Bharat that the CASO was launched by the security forces at Badimarg Yaripora in south Kashmir's Kulgam district.
During the search operation, militants fired upon the security forces triggering a firefight as per officials. The encounter comes a day after another encounter raged in the forest area of Nagmarg along the border area of Kupwara and Bandipora in north Kashmir. On Sunday, an Army commando was killed and three others were injured during an encounter between security forces and terrorists in Gidri forests of Keshwan area in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district. The same day, another encounter raged in Zabarwan forest area near Ishbar Nishat area of Srinagar.
A week prior to the Zabarwan forest encounter, a fierce gunfight raged in Khanyar area of downtown Srinagar where the security forces claimed to have killed a Pakistani militant Usman Bhai.
Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed a sudden spurt in militant attacks and encounters after the newly elected government headed by Omar Abdullah.
As already reported by ETV Bharat, October recorded at least 18 militancy-related killings in the region. The sudden uptick in the militancy related incidents has prompted the NC to smell a conspiracy to destablise the Omar Abdullah led NC-Congress coalition government.
