Two Naxalites, Jawan Killed In Bijapur Encounter; Bodies And Weapons Recovered

Bijapur: At least two Naxalites and a security force personnel were killed in an encounter here in Chhattisgarh on Thursday, officials said.
They said the encounter broke out at around 7 am in a forest area along the Bijapur-Dantewada border in the Bastar division.
Police said that the deceased jawan belongs to the Chhattisgarh Police's District Reserve Guard (DRG) unit and was part of a joint team of security personnel, who were out on an anti-Naxalite operation in the Gangaloor Police Station area here, they said.
The bodies of two Naxalites along with firearms and explosives were recovered from the spot, the senior police official said, per PTI. The operation was still underway in the area, he added.
Meanwhile, sources said that there has been intermittent firing between the soldiers and the Naxals as the ultras have started the TCOC campaign (Tactical Counter Offensive Campaign) as the summer arrives.
What is TCOC
TCOC or Tactical Counter Offensive Campaign is an offensive run by Naxals during the summer months in the Bastar starting from March till June. This period is chosen because of the onset of the monsoon in July, during which the overflowing rivers cannot be crossed while the tall grass and shrubs everywhere reduce visibility.
The Naxal organizations try to harm the security forces and damage government properties and the vehicles engaged in road construction.