Two Naxalites, Jawan Killed In Bijapur Encounter; Bodies And Weapons Recovered

Bijapur: At least two Naxalites and a security force personnel were killed in an encounter here in Chhattisgarh on Thursday, officials said.

They said the encounter broke out at around 7 am in a forest area along the Bijapur-Dantewada border in the Bastar division.

Police said that the deceased jawan belongs to the Chhattisgarh Police's District Reserve Guard (DRG) unit and was part of a joint team of security personnel, who were out on an anti-Naxalite operation in the Gangaloor Police Station area here, they said.

The bodies of two Naxalites along with firearms and explosives were recovered from the spot, the senior police official said, per PTI. The operation was still underway in the area, he added.