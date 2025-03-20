ETV Bharat / bharat

Two Naxalites, Jawan Killed In Bijapur Encounter; Bodies And Weapons Recovered

An encounter started between the Naxals and a joint team of security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur this morning.

Two Naxalites, Jawan Killed In Bijapur Encounter, Bodies And Weapons Recovered
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 20, 2025, 12:05 PM IST

Bijapur: At least two Naxalites and a security force personnel were killed in an encounter here in Chhattisgarh on Thursday, officials said.

They said the encounter broke out at around 7 am in a forest area along the Bijapur-Dantewada border in the Bastar division.

Police said that the deceased jawan belongs to the Chhattisgarh Police's District Reserve Guard (DRG) unit and was part of a joint team of security personnel, who were out on an anti-Naxalite operation in the Gangaloor Police Station area here, they said.

The bodies of two Naxalites along with firearms and explosives were recovered from the spot, the senior police official said, per PTI. The operation was still underway in the area, he added.

Meanwhile, sources said that there has been intermittent firing between the soldiers and the Naxals as the ultras have started the TCOC campaign (Tactical Counter Offensive Campaign) as the summer arrives.

What is TCOC

TCOC or Tactical Counter Offensive Campaign is an offensive run by Naxals during the summer months in the Bastar starting from March till June. This period is chosen because of the onset of the monsoon in July, during which the overflowing rivers cannot be crossed while the tall grass and shrubs everywhere reduce visibility.

The Naxal organizations try to harm the security forces and damage government properties and the vehicles engaged in road construction.

Bijapur: At least two Naxalites and a security force personnel were killed in an encounter here in Chhattisgarh on Thursday, officials said.

They said the encounter broke out at around 7 am in a forest area along the Bijapur-Dantewada border in the Bastar division.

Police said that the deceased jawan belongs to the Chhattisgarh Police's District Reserve Guard (DRG) unit and was part of a joint team of security personnel, who were out on an anti-Naxalite operation in the Gangaloor Police Station area here, they said.

The bodies of two Naxalites along with firearms and explosives were recovered from the spot, the senior police official said, per PTI. The operation was still underway in the area, he added.

Meanwhile, sources said that there has been intermittent firing between the soldiers and the Naxals as the ultras have started the TCOC campaign (Tactical Counter Offensive Campaign) as the summer arrives.

What is TCOC

TCOC or Tactical Counter Offensive Campaign is an offensive run by Naxals during the summer months in the Bastar starting from March till June. This period is chosen because of the onset of the monsoon in July, during which the overflowing rivers cannot be crossed while the tall grass and shrubs everywhere reduce visibility.

The Naxal organizations try to harm the security forces and damage government properties and the vehicles engaged in road construction.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

BIJAPUR DANTEWADA BORDER ENCOUNTERBIJAPUR NAXAL ENCOUNTERENCOUNTER DURING TCOCBIJAPUR ENCOUNTER

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Pune’s Elderly Choose Love Over Loneliness, 90 Seniors Remarry, Many Opt for Live-In Partnerships

Litter To Lane (Part 1): How India Is Turning Plastic Waste Into Roads

Analysis | Constitutional Monarchy Again In Nepal?

Back To Roots: Tamil Nadu Techie Leaves Lucrative US Job To Revive Parched Farmlands In His Native Village

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.