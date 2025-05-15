Encounter Breaks Out Between Security Forces And Terrorists In J-K's Tral

Srinagar: An encounter broke out on Thursday between security forces and terrorists in the Tral region of South Kashmir’s Pulwama district, officials said, amid an intensified crackdown on those suspected of orchestrating last month’s deadly terror attack in Pahalgam.

According to police officials, a joint team of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, Indian Army, and CRPF launched a cordon-and-search operation in the Nader area of Tral early Thursday after receiving intelligence inputs about terrorist presence.

“As the team zeroed in on the suspected location, terrorists opened fire, leading to a retaliatory exchange,” a senior police officer said on condition of anonymity due to the sensitive nature of the operation. “The encounter is underway."

There were no immediate reports of casualties on either side. The encounter comes shortly after security forces gunned down three Lashkar-e-Taiba militants in Shopian’s Kellar area earlier this week.