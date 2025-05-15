ETV Bharat / bharat

Encounter Breaks Out Between Security Forces And Terrorists In J-K's Tral

An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in the Tral area of ​​South Kashmir early Thursday.

Encounter Breaks Out Between Terrorists And Security Forces IN J-K's Tral
Representational image (ANI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 15, 2025 at 7:19 AM IST

1 Min Read

Srinagar: An encounter broke out on Thursday between security forces and terrorists in the Tral region of South Kashmir’s Pulwama district, officials said, amid an intensified crackdown on those suspected of orchestrating last month’s deadly terror attack in Pahalgam.

According to police officials, a joint team of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, Indian Army, and CRPF launched a cordon-and-search operation in the Nader area of Tral early Thursday after receiving intelligence inputs about terrorist presence.

“As the team zeroed in on the suspected location, terrorists opened fire, leading to a retaliatory exchange,” a senior police officer said on condition of anonymity due to the sensitive nature of the operation. “The encounter is underway."

There were no immediate reports of casualties on either side. The encounter comes shortly after security forces gunned down three Lashkar-e-Taiba militants in Shopian’s Kellar area earlier this week.

Srinagar: An encounter broke out on Thursday between security forces and terrorists in the Tral region of South Kashmir’s Pulwama district, officials said, amid an intensified crackdown on those suspected of orchestrating last month’s deadly terror attack in Pahalgam.

According to police officials, a joint team of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, Indian Army, and CRPF launched a cordon-and-search operation in the Nader area of Tral early Thursday after receiving intelligence inputs about terrorist presence.

“As the team zeroed in on the suspected location, terrorists opened fire, leading to a retaliatory exchange,” a senior police officer said on condition of anonymity due to the sensitive nature of the operation. “The encounter is underway."

There were no immediate reports of casualties on either side. The encounter comes shortly after security forces gunned down three Lashkar-e-Taiba militants in Shopian’s Kellar area earlier this week.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

TRAL ENCOUNTEROPERATION SINDOORINDIA PAKISTAN CONFLICTJAMMU KASHMIR ENCOUNTER

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Hirakud’s Hidden Blessing: Odisha Wetlands Turn A Safe Haven For Nesting Migratory Birds

Write 'Govinda' 10 Lakh Times, Get VIP Darshan: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Spiritual Challenge For Youth

Operation Sindoor Was Precise, Calibrated And Timely: Major General (Retd) Harsha Kakkar

Assam-based Entrepreneur Comes Up With New Blend of Tea - 'Sindoor -Pride' To Honor Indian Security Forces

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.