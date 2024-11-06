Militant Killed In Overnight Gunfight In Jammu Kashmir's Kupwara

Srinagar: A militant was killed in an overnight gunfight between security forces and militants in the Lolab Forests of North Kashmir's Kupwara district. The operation, which began late Tuesday evening, is still ongoing.

According to official sources, a joint team of police and the army launched a cordon and search operation in the Margi area of Lolab after receiving specific intelligence about the presence of militants.

As the operation progressed into the night, security forces established contact with the militants, leading to an exchange of gunfire. The firefight continued as the operation remains in progress, officials confirmed.

Authorities did not immediately identify the slain militant.