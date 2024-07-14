2 Gangsters Arrested, One of Them Injured in Encounter with Police at Punjab's Banur

Banur/Rajpura (Punjab) : The Punjab Police is making all necessary efforts to crack down on gangsters and ensure law and order. Due to this, one gangster or the other is being encountered every day. Today, the Punjab Police again came face to face with the gangsters. In the ensuing encounter, two gangsters from Banur in Rajpura area have been arrested by the Patiala police.

These gangsters were involved in two incidents of firing at the Rajpura-Patiala toll plaza and a liquor outlet in Rajpura late last night.

According to information, one of the accused is a partner of a well-known gangster living abroad. The accused shot an employee at the toll plaza late last night and also robbed a shopkeeper. In this regard, DGP Punjab has tweeted that Punjab Police arrested Deepak and Ramandeep Singh after an encounter and solved two incidents within 12 hours.

When the police party stopped the gangsters, who were coming from Mohali at that time, they opened fire on the police party. The police shot the gangster in the leg in the cross-firing. After this, the accused got injured and fell in the fields. After which the police team surrounded him. The operation was conducted under the supervision of AGTF DSP Vikram Singh Brar.

SP's statement: SP Yogesh Sharma said that both the accused were involved in two incidents in Patiala late at night. The search for the accused was going on by teams under the supervision of DSP Rajpura. Currently, an investigation is being conducted as to which gang these accused belong.