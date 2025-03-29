ETV Bharat / bharat

16 Naxalites Gunned Down In Chhattisgarh's Sukma; 'Weapons Cannot Bring Change,' Says HM Shah

The exchange of fire is ongoing between the security forces and the Naxalites.

16 Naxalites Killed, 2 Security Personnel Injured In Sukma Encounter
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 29, 2025, 11:11 AM IST

Updated : Mar 29, 2025, 12:35 PM IST

Sukma: At least 16 Naxalites, including a top leader, were killed, and two security personnel sustained injuries in an encounter in the forest area of Kerlapal police station limits in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Saturday, police said.

Reacting to the development, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that only peace and development can bring change and those carrying weapons and resorting to violence cannot. "Another strike on Naxalism! Our security agencies have neutralised 16 Naxalites and recovered a massive cache of automatic weapons in an operation in Sukma," he wrote on 'X'.

"My appeal to those with arms is that weapons and violence cannot bring change; only peace and development can," he said.

Acting on a tip, a joint team of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel reached the spot on Saturday morning. The ensuing gunfire resulted in the death of at least 16 Naxalites.

"We have recovered 16 bodies of naxals so far. AK-47, SLR, INSAS rifles and other arms & ammunition in large numbers have also been recovered," said Bastar IG P ​​Sundarraj. Two security personnel sustained minor injuries in the action, he added.

16 Naxalites Gunned Down In Chhattisgarh's Sukma; 'Weapons Cannot Bring Change,' Says HM Shah (ANI)

According to sources, the force surrounded the Naxalites from all sides. Hence, the Naxalites are likely to suffer big losses. The security forces are currently conducting a search operation in the area following a continuous exchange of gunfire.

The encounter at Sukma is the third one after Union Home Minister Amit Shah assured the Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Parliament session that the Centre will eradicate naxalism from the country by 31st March 2026.

Major Encounters In Chhattisgarh

The following is the list of major Naxalite encounters in Chhattisgarh over one year.

  • 20 March 2025: 30 Naxalites were killed in two Naxal encounters in Bijapur and Kanker.
  • 9 February 2025: Security forces killed 31 Maoists in an encounter in the Bijapur district.
  • 20-21 January 2025: 16 Maoists were killed in an encounter with security personnel in the Gariaband district.
  • 19 January 2025: 14 Maoists, including Central Committee member of the banned CPI (Maoist) outfit Jayaram alias Chalapathi, were killed.
  • 16 January 2025: 18 Maoists were killed in a fierce encounter in the Bijapur district.
  • 22 November 2024: Encounter in Sukma district, 10 Maoists killed.
  • 04 October 2024: 38 Naxalites were killed in an encounter in Abujhmad.
  • 10 May 2024: 12 Naxalites were killed in an encounter in the Bijapur district.

