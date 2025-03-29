ETV Bharat / bharat

16 Naxalites Gunned Down In Chhattisgarh's Sukma; 'Weapons Cannot Bring Change,' Says HM Shah

Sukma: At least 16 Naxalites, including a top leader, were killed, and two security personnel sustained injuries in an encounter in the forest area of Kerlapal police station limits in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Saturday, police said.

Reacting to the development, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that only peace and development can bring change and those carrying weapons and resorting to violence cannot. "Another strike on Naxalism! Our security agencies have neutralised 16 Naxalites and recovered a massive cache of automatic weapons in an operation in Sukma," he wrote on 'X'.

"My appeal to those with arms is that weapons and violence cannot bring change; only peace and development can," he said.

Acting on a tip, a joint team of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel reached the spot on Saturday morning. The ensuing gunfire resulted in the death of at least 16 Naxalites.