ETV Bharat / bharat

8 Naxalites Killed In Encounter With Security Forces In Chhattisgarh's Bijapur District

The gunfight erupted around 8.30 am in the forest of the Gangaloor police station area of Bijapur.

Encounter Breaks Out Between Naxalites And Security Forces In Chhattisgarh's Bijapur
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 1, 2025, 3:53 PM IST

Updated : Feb 1, 2025, 4:47 PM IST

Bijapur: Eight Naxalites were killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Saturday, the police said. The gunfight broke out around 8.30 am in the forest in Gangaloor police station area when a joint team of security personnel was out on an anti-Naxalite operation, said a senior police official.

More details were awaited as the operation was still underway, he said. Personnel of the District Reserve Guard and Special Task Force of the state police along with the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and its elite unit CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action) were involved in the operation, the official said.

The operation was launched on Friday after receiving information about the presence of cadres of the `West Bastar division' of the Maoists in the area, he said.

Bijapur: Eight Naxalites were killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Saturday, the police said. The gunfight broke out around 8.30 am in the forest in Gangaloor police station area when a joint team of security personnel was out on an anti-Naxalite operation, said a senior police official.

More details were awaited as the operation was still underway, he said. Personnel of the District Reserve Guard and Special Task Force of the state police along with the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and its elite unit CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action) were involved in the operation, the official said.

The operation was launched on Friday after receiving information about the presence of cadres of the `West Bastar division' of the Maoists in the area, he said.

Last Updated : Feb 1, 2025, 4:47 PM IST

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

NAXALITESECURITY FORCESCHHATTISGARHBIJAPURNAXAL ENCOUNTER

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Union Budget 2025: Economists Suggest Tax Reforms, Focus on MSMEs, And Boosts For Education And Technology

Ahead Of Union Budget, Agriculture Experts Expect Enhancement Of Agri-Fund For Research, New-aged Technology

Share Of Sugar Industry In GDP Can Go Up To 3 Per Cent: Gadkari

Union Budget 2025: Traders Fear Collapse Without Support For Diamond Industry; Demand Tax Cuts, Improved Infrastructure

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.