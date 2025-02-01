8 Naxalites Killed In Encounter With Security Forces In Chhattisgarh's Bijapur District

Bijapur: Eight Naxalites were killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Saturday, the police said. The gunfight broke out around 8.30 am in the forest in Gangaloor police station area when a joint team of security personnel was out on an anti-Naxalite operation, said a senior police official.

More details were awaited as the operation was still underway, he said. Personnel of the District Reserve Guard and Special Task Force of the state police along with the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and its elite unit CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action) were involved in the operation, the official said.

The operation was launched on Friday after receiving information about the presence of cadres of the `West Bastar division' of the Maoists in the area, he said.