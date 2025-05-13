ETV Bharat / bharat

J&K: Encounter Erupts In Shopian’s Kellar Amid Hunt For Pahalgam Attackers

Srinagar: An encounter broke out on Tuesday between security forces and terrorists in the Shukroo area of Kellar in South Kashmir’s Shopian district, officials said. The comes amid a widening crackdown on terrorists believed responsible for last month’s deadly terror attack in Pahalgam.

Police officials said a joint team comprising the Jammu and Kashmir Police, Indian Army, and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) launched a cordon and search operation early Tuesday morning after receiving intelligence about terrorists presence in the forested Kellar region.

“As the joint team approached the suspected hideout, the terrorists opened fire, prompting a retaliatory response,” a senior police official said, requesting anonymity due to the sensitivity of the operation. “The exchange of fire is ongoing, and additional reinforcements have been rushed to the site.”