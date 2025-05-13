J&K: Encounter Erupts In Shopian’s Kellar Amid Hunt For Pahalgam Attackers

Srinagar: An encounter broke out on Tuesday between security forces and terrorists in the Shukroo area of Kellar in South Kashmir’s Shopian district, officials said. The comes amid a widening crackdown on terrorists believed responsible for last month’s deadly terror attack in Pahalgam.
Police officials said a joint team comprising the Jammu and Kashmir Police, Indian Army, and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) launched a cordon and search operation early Tuesday morning after receiving intelligence about terrorists presence in the forested Kellar region.
“As the joint team approached the suspected hideout, the terrorists opened fire, prompting a retaliatory response,” a senior police official said, requesting anonymity due to the sensitivity of the operation. “The exchange of fire is ongoing, and additional reinforcements have been rushed to the site.”
There were no immediate reports of casualties on either side. The encounter erupted just hours after police pasted wanted posters of three terrorists allegedly involved in the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which left 26 civilians killed after coming under fire from heavily armed terrorists.
The posters, displayed across several parts of South Kashmir, including Shopian, identified the terrorists as members of a banned terror outfit. Police have also announced a cash reward of Rs 20 lakh for credible information leading to their arrest or neutralisation.