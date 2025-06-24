ETV Bharat / bharat

Encounter At Delhi-Haryana Border: Gangster Killed, 2 Cops Injured

Romil Vohra, shooter of Kala Rana-Noni Rana gang, carrying Rs one lakh reward announced by Haryana Police, was wanted in many murders and arms cases.

Encounter At Delhi-Haryana Border: Gangster Romil Vohra And 2 Cops Injured
Representational Picture (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 24, 2025 at 12:31 PM IST

New Delhi: A shooter of the notorious Kala Rana-Noni Rana gang involved in multiple murders and arms cases was killed following an encounter with the police in the Dera Mandi area near the Delhi-Haryana border on Monday midnight. Two policemen suffered injuries in the encounter.

Acting on a tip off about shooter Romil Vohra being present in Delhi, a joint team of the Counter Intelligence Unit of the Special Cell of Delhi Police and Haryana Police launched an operation to apprehend him on the intervening night of June 23 and 24. A search operation was conducted in all the suspicious areas and Romil was identified with the help of an informer.

As soon as the counter intelligence team attempted to nab him, Romil started firing at police and tried to escape from the spot. Police resorted to retaliatory firing and during the exchange of fire, two policemen, SI Praveen and SI Rohan, along with Romil were injured. All three were immediately taken to a hospital, where Romil died during treatment. Delhi Police have registered a case under relevant sections and further investigations are underway, officials said.

Notably, Romil, a resident of Yamunanagar in Haryana, was an active member of the Kala Rana-Noni Rana gang. He was a key operative in many high-profile criminal cases including Shantanu murder case of Kurukshetra and the triple murder case of Yamunanagar. He was also wanted in a case registered under the Arms Act in Delhi and was carrying a reward of Rs one lakh announced by the Haryana Police.

