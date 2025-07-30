Empowering Women in Panchayats: Over 25 Lakh Women Representatives Trained to Lead Independently

New Delhi: In a move towards strengthening grassroots democracy and women’s leadership in rural areas, the government has scaled up efforts for capacity-building of Women Elected Representatives (WERs) in Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs).
As part of the initiative, comprehensive training in different subject matters is being given to WERs to deal with day-to-day panchayat work.
Increased capacity-building training in different subject matters pertaining to Panchayats, service delivery mechanisms and leadership skills has enhanced the capacities and capabilities of Women Panchayat Members in undertaking their assigned work as ERs.
Women Panchayat Members are trained on different aspects of rural governance in multiple training programmes for effective delivery of their roles and responsibilities at the grassroots level.
Giving an outline of the module, Dharmendra Malik, a farmer in Uttar Pradesh, told ETV Bharat, “There are two issues, first, if a woman remains active in a political party or any other social activities in the area, then she contests the sarpanch election and wins. She knows her power and the workings of the panchayats. In the second case, if a woman gets a ticket to take part in a sarpanch election because of a reserved seat, then she often is not aware of the ground-level issues and mechanisms to deal with them.”
He continued, “The only solution to this issue is education and awareness among women about panchayat functions, then they will work properly,” he said.
Echoing similar views, Amarpal, another resident of Uttar Pradesh, told ETV Bharat, “If a woman is going to contest in the sarpanch poll, then she should have the courage to work independently and get knowledge of the panchayat's working system properly, otherwise she will be dependent on others' help.”
Over 25 lakh women panchayat members have been trained till July 24, this year, and the ministry has further initiated a comprehensive and specialised training module that has been devised for assisting in building capacities of women members in states and UTs.
The idea is to strengthen their leadership and managerial, communication and negotiation skills for effective delivery of good governance. The authorities have implemented the revamped centrally sponsored scheme of Rashtriya Gram Swaraj Abhiyan till March 31, 2026.
Minister of State for Panchayatiraj, SP Singh Baghel said, “The focus of the training module is designed to address the key challenges faced by the women members in delivering their roles and responsibilities; enhance their knowledge and skills on different aspects of governance and equip them to drive local development."
Talking to ETV Bharat about WERs issue, Ram Narayan Bana of Rajasthan village, said, “Women sarpanchs are gradually becoming aware about their powers and knowledge to run panchayats, the training will definitely help them to learn functioning fast.” Apart from these different trainings, the Ministry also supports exposure visits within and outside the States for cross-State learning experiences, he said.
Complaints about proxy representations in panchayats are addressed to the states and UTs concerned. "The Ministry of Panchayati Raj has been made aware of the issues of proxy representations for WERs in panchayats through legal notices, court cases, grievances and Public Interest Litigation (PIL). In this regard, the ministry has issued advisories to states and UTs for the prevention of unnecessary interference by the husbands of elected women representatives in their duties,” Baghel said.
As per the ministry’s information, on the direction of the Supreme Court, the ministry constituted an Advisory Committee in September 2023 to examine the issue of women pradhans being represented by the male members of their families and also examine other issues related to it.
After the examination, the report with recommendations to the ministry in February 2025, and the same has been accepted by the ministry. The Advisory Committee recommended that the state governments take necessary measures to eliminate proxy leadership in Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs).
Considering the importance of this matter and its impact on women's self-dependent leadership in PRls, the ministry has also constituted a Facilitation Committee on April 17 to ensure the practical execution and to oversee the implementation of the recommendations put forth by the Advisory Committee on the issues.
The ministry has also issued advisories to states to facilitate the holding of separate Ward Sabha and Mahila Sabha meetings before Gram Sabha meetings, he mentioned.
Describing the actual situation of women in panchayat, Sukhwinder Kaur, who belongs to Bhatinda in Punjab, told ETV Bharat, “It is a fact that women who contest the sarpanch post often get tickets because of the reserved seat and political parties' backing. Those who are left with no choice give the symbol to their wives or close relatives of the male party. Under that condition, women become dependent on male family members to run the system.”
She added, “This condition persists from one generation to another. Situations can be changed through education and proper training.
