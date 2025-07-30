ETV Bharat / bharat

Empowering Women in Panchayats: Over 25 Lakh Women Representatives Trained to Lead Independently

New Delhi: In a move towards strengthening grassroots democracy and women’s leadership in rural areas, the government has scaled up efforts for capacity-building of Women Elected Representatives (WERs) in Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs).

As part of the initiative, comprehensive training in different subject matters is being given to WERs to deal with day-to-day panchayat work.

Increased capacity-building training in different subject matters pertaining to Panchayats, service delivery mechanisms and leadership skills has enhanced the capacities and capabilities of Women Panchayat Members in undertaking their assigned work as ERs.

Women Panchayat Members are trained on different aspects of rural governance in multiple training programmes for effective delivery of their roles and responsibilities at the grassroots level.

Giving an outline of the module, Dharmendra Malik, a farmer in Uttar Pradesh, told ETV Bharat, “There are two issues, first, if a woman remains active in a political party or any other social activities in the area, then she contests the sarpanch election and wins. She knows her power and the workings of the panchayats. In the second case, if a woman gets a ticket to take part in a sarpanch election because of a reserved seat, then she often is not aware of the ground-level issues and mechanisms to deal with them.”

He continued, “The only solution to this issue is education and awareness among women about panchayat functions, then they will work properly,” he said.

Echoing similar views, Amarpal, another resident of Uttar Pradesh, told ETV Bharat, “If a woman is going to contest in the sarpanch poll, then she should have the courage to work independently and get knowledge of the panchayat's working system properly, otherwise she will be dependent on others' help.”

Over 25 lakh women panchayat members have been trained till July 24, this year, and the ministry has further initiated a comprehensive and specialised training module that has been devised for assisting in building capacities of women members in states and UTs.

The idea is to strengthen their leadership and managerial, communication and negotiation skills for effective delivery of good governance. The authorities have implemented the revamped centrally sponsored scheme of Rashtriya Gram Swaraj Abhiyan till March 31, 2026.