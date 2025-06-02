Empowering Through Identity: Government Portal Aids Transgender Community Integration

By Santu Das
New Delhi: The National Portal for Transgender Persons under the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment provides transgender persons certificate of identity and identity cards across the country.
This national portal was launched by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment in November 2020. It provides the facility for transgender person to apply for a certificate and an identity card. The portal acts as a facilitator between the district authorities and beneficiaries for trouble-free access to transgender certificate and identity cards.
The certificate and identity card issued to transgender persons are nationally recognised and it can be used by them for all official purposes. It a valid document for an update of name and gender in AADHAR. This card is also important for availing the benefits of government schemes.
Notably, the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment had directed States and Union Territories and District Magistrates/Collectors to publicise the National Portal for Transgender Persons after it was launched. It has also been making aware to transgender persons about the certificate and identity cards through different mediums including social media. This initiative of the Social Justice and Empowerment Ministry is a step towards inclusion of the transgender persons into society by giving them equal opportunities.
The certificate and identity cards issued to transgender persons through the National Portal for Transgender Persons stood at 23,811 till December 19, 2024, as per the data of the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.
Benefits of transgender certificate and identity cards:
Legal recognition: This grant's legal recognition of a person's self-identified gender. This also ensures their dignity as it is an official document which is accepted across the country.
Access to welfare schemes: It provides transgender persons to different social welfare schemes such as housing, education and skill development.
For availing benefits like 'Garima Grehs', shelter homes for destitute transgender persons, the main criteria is to have a certificate issued by the National Portal for Transgender Persons.
Social empowerment: It encourages greater inclusion of transgender individuals in society.
Transgender rights activist view:
Speaking to ETV Bharat, Kalki Subramaniam hailed the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment's initiative to give identity certificates and identity cards to transgender persons, stating that it gives them official recognition. Subramaniam also called upon the transgender persons who have not so far applied for the certificate and identity cards to do the same to avail the benefits of the different social welfare schemes aimed at promoting them.
"As the southern states representative of the National Council of Transgender Persons (NCTP), I have been strongly advocating to the transgender community to apply for the transgender card. I have been in touch with other activities and groups to make them aware of the existence of the transgender card and schemes that will benefit our community," Subramaniam said.
Subramaniam added, "For those who have not applied so far, I encourage them to apply for the national transgender identity card because that ensures we are more in number and the government will also be obliged to support and help us owing to the number of our population that this many transgender people exist. So, applying for a national transgender certificate and identity card is very important."
Subramaniam said that all the NGOs working for the welfare of transgenders across the country should be directed to ensure that transgender persons apply for the certificate and identity cards.
"The government must prioritise transgender inclusion by strictly enforcing existing anti-discrimination laws and simplifying identity recognition, implementing reservations in education and employment, ensure accessible gender-affirmative healthcare and comprehensive insurance coverage. In addition to that, mandatory sensitisation for government officials, police, and judiciary, and launching public awareness campaigns to combat stereotypes and promote acceptance," Subramaniam added.