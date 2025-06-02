ETV Bharat / bharat

Empowering Through Identity: Government Portal Aids Transgender Community Integration

By Santu Das

New Delhi: The National Portal for Transgender Persons under the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment provides transgender persons certificate of identity and identity cards across the country.

This national portal was launched by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment in November 2020. It provides the facility for transgender person to apply for a certificate and an identity card. The portal acts as a facilitator between the district authorities and beneficiaries for trouble-free access to transgender certificate and identity cards.

The certificate and identity card issued to transgender persons are nationally recognised and it can be used by them for all official purposes. It a valid document for an update of name and gender in AADHAR. This card is also important for availing the benefits of government schemes.

Notably, the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment had directed States and Union Territories and District Magistrates/Collectors to publicise the National Portal for Transgender Persons after it was launched. It has also been making aware to transgender persons about the certificate and identity cards through different mediums including social media. This initiative of the Social Justice and Empowerment Ministry is a step towards inclusion of the transgender persons into society by giving them equal opportunities.

The certificate and identity cards issued to transgender persons through the National Portal for Transgender Persons stood at 23,811 till December 19, 2024, as per the data of the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

Benefits of transgender certificate and identity cards:

Legal recognition: This grant's legal recognition of a person's self-identified gender. This also ensures their dignity as it is an official document which is accepted across the country.

Access to welfare schemes: It provides transgender persons to different social welfare schemes such as housing, education and skill development.