Empowering SCs: Over 20,000 Individuals Avail NSFDC Loan Assistance Till August

New Delhi: More than 20,000 beneficiaries have obtained loans totaling Rs 229.76 crore from the National Scheduled Castes Finance and Development Corporation (NSFDC) till August of the current financial year, data have shown.

The NSFDC, a non-profit organization, operating under the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, is dedicated to the socio-economic upliftment of Scheduled Castes (SC) with an annual family income of up to Rs 3 lakh. It offers financial assistance for self-employment initiatives in areas such as agriculture and related activities, small businesses/artisan crafts, traditional occupations, and the service industry. Additionally, it provides loans for higher education as well as vocational education and training.

Since its inception , the NSFDC has been dedicated to offering financial support at reduced interest rates through a variety of credit schemes aimed at beneficiaries from SC, facilitated by State/Union Territories Channelizing Agencies and other partner organizations. The NSFDC has been promoting the economic empowerment of the SC at the grassroots level over the years.

As per the data issued by the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, a copy of which was accessed by ETV Bharat, the total number of beneficiaries who have availed loans in the current Financial Year, till August are 20,174. The total amount disbursed is Rs 229.76 crore. The NSFDC has allocated a total of Rs 9,143.59 crore, benefiting 16.64 lakh individuals till August 31, it said.

According to the data, in the Financial Year 2024-25, the total number of individuals who received loans stood at 41,750, 85,372 in 2023-24, 83,988 in 2022-23, and 76,219 in 2021-22.

The amount disbursed during 2024-25 was Rs 611.78 crore, Rs 714.45 crore in 2023-24, Rs 635.95 crore in 2022-23 and Rs 572.01 crore in 2021-2022.