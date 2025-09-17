ETV Bharat / bharat

Employment Core Poll Issue For Bihar's Beedi Workers

Beedis are made in franchises of various companies, and the contractors provide the raw material, including leaves, tobacco and cotton. These contractors or their workers visit the village every day and take the product by counting them and paying the wages weekly. These beedis are then sent to the companies outside Bihar, where they are labelled and sold.

Beedis are made by women in around 1000 villages of Jamui, and they earn Rs 110 to Rs 150 per 1000 beedis. The earnings are less for small beedis and more for big beedis.

He added, ''The GST on beedi that has been reduced from 28% to18% will not benefit beedi makers but the companies. It will be available from January, when the World Bank loan for the SEZ (special economic zone) ends. The GST reduction on tendu leaves will benefit the workers running cottage industries.''

He disclosed 80 per cent of Bihar's beedi output goes to the other states, especially Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Haryana. In Bihar, it is Jamui district that leads in production, followed by Bihar Sharif and Chakradharpur.

"Women are mostly involved in making beedis after doing household chores. A woman makes around 1000 to 1500 beedis in a day, earning Rs 3000 to Rs 5000 a month from this part-time job," disclosed Rambabu Tripathi, Patron of Bihar Tobacco, Beedi and Beedi Leaf Traders Association.

Bihar and beedi cannot be separated from each other because beedi making is a major enterprise in this state. There are 15 to 20 lakh families associated with this industry, while about 60 lakh people are directly or indirectly involved in it.

Jamui: The humble beedi has gained attention ahead of the state assembly polls in Bihar, with references coming its way via the recent goods and services tax (GST) reforms as well as otherwise.

A bundle of large beedis comes in a pack of 10 and costs more, while that of small ones comes in a pack of 25 beedis and costs less.

The ETV Bharat team, on reaching Maura village, found that beedis were made in almost every one of the 500 houses. The population of the village is about 6,000. Women earn their main livelihood from this while sorting tendu leaves, cutting them, filling them with tobacco and tying them with thread. They earn Rs 1500 to Rs 2000 a month from making these beedis.

Shamun Khatoon, who is almost 70 years old, said that she started making beedis at the age of 12 years and is still doing so. She has always voted with the hope that the government will do something for the beedi workers. "It should bring some employment schemes. We will vote for the one who will talk about us," she said.

Meanwhile, Hasina Khatoon said that she has been making beedis for the last 20 years and will vote for the government that will increase her wages. It was found that while most of the people were illiterate, they were getting their children educated. But not finding jobs, many young women again took to making beedis.

"If there is no job, then beedi is the only support, " said Pooja Kumari, who is a graduate and took to making beedis on not getting a job.

"Previously, we used to vote just by looking at the face, but this time, employment will be an issue. We will vote where we see the hope of getting work and employment," she underlined.

Anshu Kumari and Khushboo Kumari are also matriculates who make beedis. These first-time voters also said that they would vote on the issue of employment.

The villagers said that girls start making beedis at the age of 12 to 13 years, while boys go out of Bihar for employment after getting educated. This is because the household expenses cannot be met by making beedis alone.

It is said that the beedi entered India around 1600 AD. No one has any concrete proof whether it was brought by the Portuguese, Americans or the British, or it was already being made here. However, the trend of making beedis picked up since Mahatma Gandhi started the Swadeshi movement around 1920, as more people started consuming beedis instead of cigarettes.

Beedis are exported to several countries. It was even going to the US till 2014 when it was banned there. In India, about 45.7 million people are directly and indirectly associated with tobacco for employment.

