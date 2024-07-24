ETV Bharat / bharat

Four Government Employees Dismissed in Kashmir for Anti-National Activities

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Government on Tuesday dismissed four employees for their alleged involvement in anti-national activities and drug trafficking. The employees include two police constables, a junior assistant of the school education department and a village-level worker of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj.

Officials said the government has invoked Article 311 of the Constitution of India and dismissed these employees for their deep involvement in anti-national activities.

The activities of these employees had come to the adverse notice of law enforcement and intelligence agencies, as they found them thickly involved in activities prejudicial to the interests of the State evidencing their involvement in terror-related activities, an official spokesperson said in a statement.

Imtiyaz Ahmad Lone, the constable in Police Department S/o Mohammad Akram Lone R/o Gamraj, Tral, District Pulwama, was involved in the commission of the offence of supplying, transporting and facilitating the delivery of Arms and Ammunitions for promotion and executing militant acts.

Bazil Ahmad Mir, Junior Assistant in School Education Department S/o Manzoor Ahmad Mir R/o Khurhama Lalpora, District Kupwara, is also involved in the commission of the offence of nurturing drug syndicate in and around the Lolab area and has become a full-fledged trafficker of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances, having a direct relationship with the militancy and secessionists ecosystem.