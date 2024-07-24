Four Government Employees Dismissed in Kashmir for Anti-National Activities

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Government on Tuesday dismissed four employees for their alleged involvement in anti-national activities and drug trafficking. The employees include two police constables, a junior assistant of the school education department and a village-level worker of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj.
Officials said the government has invoked Article 311 of the Constitution of India and dismissed these employees for their deep involvement in anti-national activities.
The activities of these employees had come to the adverse notice of law enforcement and intelligence agencies, as they found them thickly involved in activities prejudicial to the interests of the State evidencing their involvement in terror-related activities, an official spokesperson said in a statement.
Imtiyaz Ahmad Lone, the constable in Police Department S/o Mohammad Akram Lone R/o Gamraj, Tral, District Pulwama, was involved in the commission of the offence of supplying, transporting and facilitating the delivery of Arms and Ammunitions for promotion and executing militant acts.
Bazil Ahmad Mir, Junior Assistant in School Education Department S/o Manzoor Ahmad Mir R/o Khurhama Lalpora, District Kupwara, is also involved in the commission of the offence of nurturing drug syndicate in and around the Lolab area and has become a full-fledged trafficker of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances, having a direct relationship with the militancy and secessionists ecosystem.
Mushtaq Ahmad Pir, Selection Grade Constable in J&K Police S/o Abdul Ahad Pir R/o Kalmoona, Vilgam Handwara, District Kupwara, being a resident of the border area in Kupwara had established contacts with narcotic drug smugglers across the border in Pakistan and was running a drug cartel in the north Kashmir belt.
He had a direct association with the kingpins of a narco-terror syndicate operating across the border and has a direct relationship with the militant/secessionist ecosystem.
Mohd. Zaid Shah, Village Level Worker in the Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj S/o Hassam Ul Din Geelani R/o Basgran, Uri, District Baramulla, is a hardcore drug peddler. He had received a huge consignment of heroin from drug smugglers across LoC in PoJK, playing a pivotal role in the generation of funds derived from the narco trade that inevitably gets channelized to sustain militant and secessionist ecosystems in J&K.
He was at the forefront of running a drug cartel in the north Kashmir belt and was in constant touch with the individuals of J&K Origin, who had exfiltrated into Pakistan in 1990, for militant training and are currently settled in PoJK.
The spokesman said the government has adopted a Zero tolerance policy towards the anti-national elements who have been taking advantage of being in the Government service. The Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor administration has dismissed nearly 60 employees after the abrogation of Article 370 for their alleged involvement in militancy and anti-national activities.