Emphasise On Achieving 'Sampoorna Swachhata' By March 2025: Jal Shakti Ministry

New Delhi: The North-Eastern states have showcased innovation in sanitation with 51 per cent of villages achieving ODF Plus Model status. Sikkim emerged as a trailblazer with 100 per cent coverage, followed by Mizoram (86 per cent), Tripura (80 per cent), and Assam (74 per cent).

Highlighting these achievements, Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil said, "The North-East, despite its unique challenges, exemplifies resilience and innovation in sanitation. With collective efforts, we can achieve Sampoorna Swachhata by March 2025.”

A review meeting of the Swachh Bharat Mission-Grameen (SBM-G) in the North-Eastern (NE) region was recently held in Guwahati, Assam. The Minister of Jal Shakti emphasised on achieving Sampoorna Swachhata by March 2025, an official said.

Patil addressed the processing of pending individual household toilet (IHHL) applications within 15 days, to conduct monthly District Water and Sanitation Mission (DWSM) meetings to ensure progress monitoring, leverage community engagement through self-help groups, youth, and local organisations for awareness and behaviour change, and prepare for World Toilet Day 2024 under the campaign Hamara Shauchalay: Hamara Samman.

With the target of achieving ODF Plus Model status for all villages by March 2025, the review reiterated the importance of timely action and focused strategies.

The Minister added, "Let us ensure the progress achieved over the past decade is not only sustained but elevated, making the North-East a shining example of rural sanitation for the nation.”