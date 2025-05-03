'Emotional Support More Important Than Blood Relation': Bombay HC Grants Orphan's Custody To Father's Live-In Partner

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Saturday refused to grant custody of an eight-year-old orphan boy to his grandparents, observing that emotional support is more important for a young child than blood relationship. His custody was given to a woman who lived with his father before his death.

The court accepted the recommendations of the Child Rights Reform Committee, presented to it in the form of a report. In February 2021, the boy lost his mother, Lona, during the Covid-19 pandemic, after which his father, Johnny, started living with Lona's maternal sister, Steffy Fernandes.

John also died in a car accident in 2023, and his parents filed a petition in 2024 seeking the custody of their grandson. In August 2023, the grandparents had filed a complaint at the Kashimira Police Station stating Steffy was not ready to hand over their grandson to them and was also preventing them from meeting him.

Based on their complaint, the matter was taken to the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) through the Child Rights Reform Committee. On the advice of the committee, the police took custody of the boy in September 2023 and sent him to a children's home, Janani Ashish Sevabhai Sanstha, in Dombivli. At the same time, Steffy also filed a criminal petition alleging that the Kashimira Police forcibly took the boy into custody. She claimed the child would be mentally affected by sending him to a children's home against his will. In November 2023, the court accepted her petition and issued a directive to return the child to her.

In May 2024, the grandparents filed a petition seeking custody of the child. Opposing this, Steffy submitted an affidavit to the court that John's parents had no objection to giving the child custody to Steffy after he died in 2023. The case was heard before a single bench of Justice Riyaz Chagla, which emphasised that Steffy took care of the child for two years when his father was alive, and the duo had developed a close bond, which is more important than the child's relationship with his grandparents.