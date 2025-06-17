ETV Bharat / bharat

Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Family And Friends Bid Emotional Farewell To Captain Sumeet Sabharwal

Pushkaraj Sabharwal, father of Captain Sumeet Sabharwal who was the pilot of the Air India plane which crashed in Ahmedabad last week, with other family members after his son's mortal remains were brought to Mumbai for his last rites on Tuesday, ( PTI )

Mumbai: The mortal remains of Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, one of the pilots of the ill-fated Air India flight that crashed in Ahmedabad on June 12, were taken for the final rites, with Captain Sabharwal's father, Pushkaraj, paying an emotional tribute to his son outside their residence.

The casket containing the mortal remains of the late Captain was brought to his residence in Powai in Mumbai on Tuesday. Sumeet Sabharwal's father, Pushkaraj Sabharwal and other relatives were also seen paying homage. A hearse carrying the pilot's mortal remains later left for Chakala Electric Crematorium in Andheri, the official said.

The London-bound Air India flight AI-171 carrying 242 passengers and crew members crashed in Ahmedabad on June 12. All but one on board the plane died along with 29 on the ground when the aircraft smashed into a medical complex.