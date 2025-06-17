Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Family And Friends Bid Emotional Farewell To Captain Sumeet Sabharwal

Mumbai: The mortal remains of Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, one of the pilots of the ill-fated Air India flight that crashed in Ahmedabad on June 12, were taken for the final rites, with Captain Sabharwal's father, Pushkaraj, paying an emotional tribute to his son outside their residence.
The casket containing the mortal remains of the late Captain was brought to his residence in Powai in Mumbai on Tuesday. Sumeet Sabharwal's father, Pushkaraj Sabharwal and other relatives were also seen paying homage. A hearse carrying the pilot's mortal remains later left for Chakala Electric Crematorium in Andheri, the official said.
The London-bound Air India flight AI-171 carrying 242 passengers and crew members crashed in Ahmedabad on June 12. All but one on board the plane died along with 29 on the ground when the aircraft smashed into a medical complex.
The ill-fated flight was under the command of Capt Sumeet Sabharwal along with First Officer Clive Kundar. While Sabharwal had 8,200 hours of flying experience, Kundar 1,100 hours, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) earlier said in a statement.
Five days after an Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad claimed 270 lives, 135 victims have so far been identified through DNA matching and 101 bodies have been handed over to their families. The lone survivor in the crash, Vishwashkumar Ramesh, a British national of Indian origin, is currently undergoing treatment for his injuries.
