ETV Bharat / bharat

Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Family And Friends Bid Emotional Farewell To Captain Sumeet Sabharwal

The casket containing the mortal remains of the late Captain was brought to his residence in Powai in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Family And Friends Bid Emotional Farewell To Captain Sumeet Sabharwal
Pushkaraj Sabharwal, father of Captain Sumeet Sabharwal who was the pilot of the Air India plane which crashed in Ahmedabad last week, with other family members after his son's mortal remains were brought to Mumbai for his last rites on Tuesday, (PTI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 17, 2025 at 1:03 PM IST

1 Min Read

Mumbai: The mortal remains of Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, one of the pilots of the ill-fated Air India flight that crashed in Ahmedabad on June 12, were taken for the final rites, with Captain Sabharwal's father, Pushkaraj, paying an emotional tribute to his son outside their residence.

The casket containing the mortal remains of the late Captain was brought to his residence in Powai in Mumbai on Tuesday. Sumeet Sabharwal's father, Pushkaraj Sabharwal and other relatives were also seen paying homage. A hearse carrying the pilot's mortal remains later left for Chakala Electric Crematorium in Andheri, the official said.

The London-bound Air India flight AI-171 carrying 242 passengers and crew members crashed in Ahmedabad on June 12. All but one on board the plane died along with 29 on the ground when the aircraft smashed into a medical complex.

The ill-fated flight was under the command of Capt Sumeet Sabharwal along with First Officer Clive Kundar. While Sabharwal had 8,200 hours of flying experience, Kundar 1,100 hours, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) earlier said in a statement.

Five days after an Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad claimed 270 lives, 135 victims have so far been identified through DNA matching and 101 bodies have been handed over to their families. The lone survivor in the crash, Vishwashkumar Ramesh, a British national of Indian origin, is currently undergoing treatment for his injuries.

Read more:

  1. Ahmedabad Plane Crash: 135 Victims Identified, 101 Bodies Handed Over To Kin
  2. Gondal Medical Student Escaped Death By Whisker In Ahmedabad Plane Crash

Mumbai: The mortal remains of Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, one of the pilots of the ill-fated Air India flight that crashed in Ahmedabad on June 12, were taken for the final rites, with Captain Sabharwal's father, Pushkaraj, paying an emotional tribute to his son outside their residence.

The casket containing the mortal remains of the late Captain was brought to his residence in Powai in Mumbai on Tuesday. Sumeet Sabharwal's father, Pushkaraj Sabharwal and other relatives were also seen paying homage. A hearse carrying the pilot's mortal remains later left for Chakala Electric Crematorium in Andheri, the official said.

The London-bound Air India flight AI-171 carrying 242 passengers and crew members crashed in Ahmedabad on June 12. All but one on board the plane died along with 29 on the ground when the aircraft smashed into a medical complex.

The ill-fated flight was under the command of Capt Sumeet Sabharwal along with First Officer Clive Kundar. While Sabharwal had 8,200 hours of flying experience, Kundar 1,100 hours, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) earlier said in a statement.

Five days after an Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad claimed 270 lives, 135 victims have so far been identified through DNA matching and 101 bodies have been handed over to their families. The lone survivor in the crash, Vishwashkumar Ramesh, a British national of Indian origin, is currently undergoing treatment for his injuries.

Read more:

  1. Ahmedabad Plane Crash: 135 Victims Identified, 101 Bodies Handed Over To Kin
  2. Gondal Medical Student Escaped Death By Whisker In Ahmedabad Plane Crash

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SUMEET SABHARWALAIR INDIA FLIGHT CRASHAHMEDABAD PLANE CRASH

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

AI, AR, & Robots: How Cutting-Edge Tech Is Powering India's Bullet Train Project

Driverless Taxis On The Rise: Waymo Hits 10 Million Autonomous Rides Powered By AI

Jharkhand’s Green Saviour Mary Surin Who Quenches A Forest’s Thirst Creating 35 Patthar Dams

Galileo, The Dog Guardian Of MP's Veerangna Durgavati Tiger Reserve, Who Has Jailed 91 Poachers

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.