Emergency Was More A Constitutional Coup Than Just A Crisis: Ram Bahadur Rai Says Breaking 50 Years' Silence

New Delhi: “They came searching for us in the dead of the night. They had no arrest warrant, neither did they explain. The only thing we gauged was the silence of fear,” recalls Ram Bahadur Rai, his voice calm with the memories of the dark period called Emergency. Then a young nationalist student leader, Rai was among the thousands who were arrested in a midnight operation under Indira Gandhi’s draconian Emergency regime. Today, as India reaches the 50th anniversary of that fateful proclamation on June 25, 1975, Rai, a veteran journalist and Padma Bhushan awardee, speaks to ETV Bharat exclusively about how democracy was taken for granted, his days in the jail, and why 1975 should never be forgotten as the greatest damage.

"Emergency was imposed on the country in an undemocratic manner. On 12 June 1975, when the Allahabad High Court declared Indira Gandhi's election illegal, void and cancelled it, she had two options. One, the Congress could have chosen a new leader and made him the Prime Minister. But Indira Gandhi closed that option and she imposed Emergency on the country in an undemocratic manner and proved a dictator," says Rai currently the President of Indira Gandhi National Center for the Arts, under the Ministry of Culture of the Government of India.

Stating that President Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed gave a nod to the Emergency, Rai reminisces how students were involved in Jayaprakash Narayan's movement. "The movement had the support of the public and I was a part of it. But, there was no such strong current in it that could throw away Indira Gandhi from her stature or chair or pose any threat to the government. Therefore, the situation never warranted an emergency. Indira Gandhi had adopted emergency due to her stubbornness and to remain the Prime Minister even after her election was cancelled," states Rai.

On June 25, a big meeting was held in Delhi's Ramlila Maidan under the leadership of JP. After that meeting, when JP went to retire for the day at Gandhi Peace Foundation, situated on Deendayal Upadhyaya Road, he was awakened from sleep to be suddenly arrested, recollects Rai. "When the police reached Gandhi Peace Foundation, the secretary told them that Jayaprakash ji has just fallen asleep, let him rest a little and talk to him in the morning. But the police were instructed to arrest him then and there," reveals Rai.

He narrates when Chandrashekhar got the news of JP's arrest, he reached the Gandhi Peace Foundation where JP was already in cuffs and seated in the police vehicle. Chandrashekhar's car followed the police but close to the Parliament Street Police Station, he too was arrested midway.

Emergency Cleared in the Cabinet Meeting

On the morning of June 26, when Indira Gandhi faced criticism for imposing an Emergency without the nod of the cabinet, she made sure a cabinet meeting was called and the emergency proposal passed. Then followed arrests, one after the other in quick succession. "Historian Vipin Chandra has also written many books on the Emergency. He has held many people responsible for it. Emergency remained in force in the country for a total of 21 months as a dark chapter," Rai says.

Almost all the big leaders of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Jansangh were arrested and put behind the bars. Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Lal Krishna Advani, Shyam Nandan Mishra and Madhu Dandavate had gone to Bengaluru as part of a four-member parliamentary delegation. They were also arrested in Bengaluru. "I was arrested in Banaras. The then Congress MP of Banaras Sudhakar Pandey and his workers saw me crossing the road, called the police and got me arrested. I had to remain in jail for 16 months. It was horrible," narrates Rai.

After the Emergency was imposed, Bansilal, Sanjay Gandhi and other leaders used to make lists of opposition leaders who had to be arrested and sent it to the police. Accordingly the police acted and arrested many people.

Indira Gandhi considered Bahuguna, Gafur, Sukhadia and VP Naik as threats from the Congress itself. Many attribute this to be the reason that Indira Gandhi could not trust her own men after her election was termed null and void. "Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna in Uttar Pradesh, Abdul Gafur in Bihar, Mohanlal Sukhadia in Rajasthan and VP Naik in Maharashtra were her headache inside the party, but never a challenge," explains Rai.

But she cited deteriorating law and order situation for imposing the Emergency, avers Rai. "The government's intelligence agency had in fact stated that from April to June, the law and order situation was getting better. So citing that a reason for imposing Emergency did not make sense at all. Indira Gandhi had cheated the country," he states in a way that reflected the anger that still fuels in the heart.

He went on to say that few people know that Indira Gandhi had announced Lok Sabha elections in the country on January 18, 1977 when the Emergency was on. "She believed, during the Emergency, the opposition would neither find leaders, candidates, workers, nor would they have money for elections, so she would easily win the elections. She could have a government, money, people and power. But it proved catastrophic for her. The Congress faced a crushing defeat in the elections," adds Rai.

Contrary to her hopes, that by winning elections it would be easier for her to say that the public has approved the decision of Emergency, Congress could not even open its account in eight states including Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, narrates Rai. Congress won only one seat in Madhya Pradesh and one in Gujarat when it had all 85 MPs in Uttar Pradesh.

Indira Gandhi and her son Sanjay also faced defeat and she had to resign. Rai explains that on March 23, she called a cabinet meeting and announced the end of the Emergency. Soon, Gandhi and her cabinet resigned. The Janata Party government was formed and the Shah Commission formed to investigate the Emergency.

However, due to internal conflicts in the Janata Party, Indira Gandhi could not be prosecuted, says Rai.

"She had acted arbitrarily and did a lot of planning to keep herself in power between June 12 and June 25, 1975. On June 20, a review petition was also filed in the Supreme Court against the decision of the Allahabad High Court. The decision came on June 24 and Indira Gandhi did not get any relief in it," he speaks on the timeline that led to the dark period in the country.

The Supreme Court upheld the decision of the Allahabad High Court in which Indira Gandhi's election was declared illegal. After this, the very next day Indira Gandhi forcibly imposed the Emergency and an atmosphere of terror.

On Siddharth Shankar Ray being held responsible for the Emergency, Rai says, before the Justice Shah Commission, then West Bengal Chief Minister Siddharth Shankar Ray had recorded a statement that when he was going to meet the President on June 25, Indira Gandhi had asked him whether Emergency could be imposed without the cabinet's approval. "He had sought some time to advise her. Maybe this was the reason the former President Pranab Mukherjee, in his book, held Siddharth Shankar Ray responsible for Emergency," avers Rai further summing up that "Emergency was more a constitutional coup than just a crisis."