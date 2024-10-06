ETV Bharat / bharat

Flyers In Panic After AI Express' Lucknow-Delhi Flight Applies Emergency Brake During Take Off

The take-off was aborted due to strong wind. The flight finally flew for Delhi two hours behind its scheduled departure.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Representational Image
Representational Image (ANI)

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): A major accident was averted at the Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport in Lucknow due to the alertness of the pilot. The Air India Express flight from Lucknow to Delhi was about to take off when suddenly, the pilot felt something was wrong and applied the emergency brakes and brought the plane back to the runway. The sudden stoppage of the plane caused a stir among the flyers. The flight finally took off after two hours.

Air India Express’ AI 432 Lucknow-Delhi flight was about to take off for Delhi at 2 pm on Sunday when the incident took place. All the passengers were apprehensive about something untoward.

The airport spokesperson said the pilot experienced trouble in manoeuvering the aeroplane due to a strong gust of wind and immediately aborted the take-off by bringing the plane to the ground. Though the flight finally took off, the sudden commotion left the passengers unnerved.

Recently, the passengers of Air India Express' Thiruvananthapuram-Muscat flight were safely evacuated after smoke was detected onboard. The incident occurred during a security inspection of the flight, scheduled to take off from the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport at 10:15 am on October 4.

Airport authorities confirmed that all 142 passengers were safely evacuated, and there was no cause for concern. The smoke was noticed while the aircraft was still on the ground as part of routine safety procedures. Officials emphasised that the situation was handled according to safety standards and assured that no irregularities were found during pre-boarding security checks.

