Emergency Airstrips Can Be Viable Alternatives During War, Natural Disaster

Lucknow: Following the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, the security forces of India and Pakistan have ramped up regular drills and reinforcement in the border areas. The Uttar Pradesh government has readied four expressways as emergency landing strips for the Indian Air Force (IAF), which successfully conducted night-time combat drills involving fighter jets on the country's first expressway airstrip on the Ganga Expressway in Shahjahanpur district on May 2.

Every country has dedicated airbases for its air force for routine drills and combat. Despite having several bases for the IAF, additional trials are being conducted on expressways to use them as airstrips during contingency. An emergency air strip is a special part prepared on a highway or expressway for the landing of fighter planes or military aircraft. It can be temporarily used as an alternative runway. Such airstrips can be very useful during war if the primary runways of the air force are damaged. Apart from wartime, they can come in handy during natural disasters and emergency medical evacuations.

Air Commodore (retd) SP Singh said, "Emergency landing strips are a specially designed section of the highway, the details of which are decided as per the requirement of the air force. The strips should be straight and 2-3 km long, without any overpass, sign or obstruction and strong pavement to support aircraft's weight. There should also be a system to prevent any traffic or stray animals from entering the tarmac."

An ideal emergency airstrip should be flat and straight, without any slope. The ground should be such that it does not sink under a heavy load. The thickness of that part of the runway should be greater. There should be no electric poles, high mast lights and mobile towers on both sides of the road. There should be enough space on both flanks for the installation of portable lights. The dividers in this part of the runway on the expressway should be such that they can be easily removed if needed.

A Mirage 2000 combat aircraft takes off on the Ganga Expressway in UP. (ETV Bharat)

Sometimes, such air strips are hidden or marked subtly to keep them along the regular road until needed. They are always built in areas with low traffic or alternative routes.

"The enemy forces first target the air force bases, and such expressways can be used for retaliatory attacks. The process of checking the feasibility of fighter jet operations is called road runway test. Sometimes, the civil aviation sector also uses such airstrips as a last resort in emergencies," Singh added.

The drill on the Ganga Expressway, which took place between 7 pm and 10 pm, saw fighter jets Rafale, Sukhoi, Jaguar, and Mirage-2000 simulate touch-and-go landings and combat operations on the 3.5-kilometre airstrip near Piru village under the Jalalabad Police Station limits.

"Multiple fighter jets carried out successful sorties as part of a night operational exercise. The drill involved precision landings, coordinated take-offs, and tactical operations by jets such as Rafale, Sukhoi, Jaguar, Mirage-2000, and M-32," Shahjahanpur superintendent of police Rajesh Dwivedi said.

Over 250 CCTV cameras were mounted on and around the airstrip for surveillance and security. "This ensures safe operations and quick response in case of any untoward incidents," he said. Traffic was halted for nearly three hours on the Bareilly-Etawah route that intersects the expressway while the sorties took place.

Dwivedi said some fighter pilots landed on the airstrip through ropes from their jets and then boarded cars parked nearby, as part of an exercise. "Despite strong winds and unfavourable weather during the day, the drill was completed successfully, with the night operations proving to be smoother and more efficient," he added. The drill was originally scheduled for two days, but IAF officials completed the entire exercise in one night.

Singh said the Centre has developed four emergency airstrips in UP for strategic, security and logistics purposes. They are Yamuna Expressway, Agra-Lucknow Expressway, Purvanchal Expressway and Ganga Expressway. As UP is relatively close to Pakistan and China, the airstrips will help in rapid military mobilisation in the border areas. Several strategic air bases like Bareilly, Gorakhpur, Agra, Ghaziabad, Prayagraj and Kanpur are located in the state, and in case they are attacked, the emergency airstrips will be viable alternatives.

Indian Air Force personnel during a combat exercise on the Ganga Expressway. (ETV Bharat)

The first landing of a combat aircraft took place during the 1971 Indo-Pak War when Janet, a small fighter jet, touched down in Kolkata. Mirage 2000, the first full-fledged combat aircraft, landed on the Yamuna Expressway in Mathura on May 10, 2015.

China, Pakistan, Sweden, Germany, Switzerland, Taiwan, Poland, Finland, Czechoslovakia, South Korea and Singapore have emergency airstrips on roads. India has 13 such expressways where fighter planes can operate.