Embrace Of Drone Technology Boosts Productivity, Sustainability In Jammu

Jammu: Arvinder Singh Reen, the Director of Agriculture Production & Farmer Welfare in Jammu, took stock of the progress of the development in the RS Pura sub-division where the espousal of drone technology has translated into advanced farming techniques, boosting productivity and sustainability.

The inspection kickstarted with a groundbreaking demonstration of drone-enabled spraying of nano urea and Sagrika fertilisers on wheat crops in Pachhayat Trewa village under the Arnia sub-district in Jammu. The drones ensured the precise and uniform application of fertilisers, minimising waste and maximising efficiency. Nano urea, known for enhancing nitrogen absorption, and Sagrika, a growth-promoting input, were used to showcase how technology can optimise resource use.

"This is a game-changer for farmers," said Reen, emphasising the double benefits of cost reduction and yield boosting. "Drone technology not only cuts labour expenses but ensures accurate input application, critical for crop health and environmental sustainability," he added. The wheat crops, sown using a super-seeder for uniform planting, served as a model for integrating machinery and aerial innovation.

While drones took centre stage, the inspection also highlighted other advanced initiatives. A 500-square-meter polyhouse, growing exotic vegetables like broccoli, showcased the potential of controlled-environment farming to generate local employment and meet market demands.

Reen described how controlled conditions ensure consistent production and quality. Interacting with farmers in Arnia's Potato Seed Village and exotic vegetable fields, Reen highlighted the department's commitment to equipping farmers with cutting-edge tools. "From drones to micro-irrigation, these technologies are not just about higher yields, they empower farmers to overcome climatic challenges and secure livelihoods," he said.

An engineer demonstrates the the use of drone to Arvinder Singh Reen. (ETV Bharat)

The visit underscored Jammu's paradigm shift towards precision agriculture, with drone technology leading the change. These innovations aim to position the region as a hub for sustainable, high-output farming by reducing manual labour, enhancing input efficiency, and enabling data-driven practices. "Adopting such technologies is no longer optional—it's essential for a resilient agricultural future," Reen said.