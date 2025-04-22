Elusive 'Tanda Gang' Burglars Keep Police In Several States On Their Toes

Visakhapatnam: A band of elusive burglars from the Tanda region in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district has kept police forces across several states on their toes. These seasoned criminals, hailing from Tanda, Kukshi, Tarsinga and surrounding villages, have been implicated in a string of gold thefts across Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh and Odisha.

Members of the network, often referred to as the "Tanda Gang," operate with remarkable coordination and precision. They are notorious for scouting prime targets like villas, isolated homes and properties near shrubbery or forested patches by day and breaking in by night. The unique modus operandi involves hiding in nearby bushes by 8 pm, striking between midnight and 3 am and disappearing at dawn before hopping onto buses back to their home villages.

Fearless and Fierce Resistance

What makes these gangs even more formidable is the fierce resistance offered by their fellow villagers, as police attempting to trace or arrest suspects in Tanda face stiff opposition from locals. They reportedly come armed with bows, arrows and even country-made guns to drive out outsiders, including law enforcement agencies.

"After 7 pm, we can't move around. We have to conduct the investigation strictly during the day," a police official described the hostilities they have to deal with. Officers often travel in five-member teams, endure multiple visits, sometimes over ten trips for a single case and face harsh conditions including lack of food, shelter and security.

Well-Trained and Strategic Shifts

The thugs operate in seasonal shifts, avoiding the summer months. They also ensure that they don't revisit previously targeted areas for at least three years, reducing the chances of recognition or arrest. When they do return, only one member from the earlier operation guides a fresh set of criminals, maintaining secrecy. Investigations reveal that the region has training hubs where young men are imparted lessons on stealing techniques and evasion strategies, suggesting a systematic and generational approach to crime.

Trail of Thefts in Visakhapatnam Region

One of the most high-profile cases linked to the gang is of August 8 last year, when over 1 kg of gold was stolen from a villa in Panorama Hills under the PM Palem Police Station limits in Visakhapatnam. The accused were identified as Vandan, Rakesh and Suresh from Tarsinga village. Despite seven raids on the village, police are still struggling to arrest all the culprits and recover the booty. The gang is believed to be involved in 12 theft cases in Visakhapatnam, three in Vizianagaram and one each in Srikakulam and Anakapalle.