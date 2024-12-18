ETV Bharat / bharat

'Satellite Beams Turned Off Over India': Elon Musk Rejects Claim Starlink Being Used In Manipur

Spear Corps of Indian Army shared photos of items seized on X, and social media users quickly noted that one of devices had "Starlink logo".

File photo of SpaceX founder Elon Musk
File photo of SpaceX founder Elon Musk (ANI)
author img

By PTI

Published : 1 hours ago

Imphal: SpaceX founder Elon Musk said Starlink satellite beams were turned off over India, reacting to claims that its device was being used in restive Manipur. The security forces recently seized some internet devices along with arms and ammunition during a raid in Keirao Khunou in Imphal East district.

The Spear Corps of the Indian Army had shared photos of the items seized on X, and social media users were quick to note that one of the devices had a "Starlink logo" on it.

Pointing to it, an X user posted, "@Starlink is being used by terrorists. Hope, Elon @elonmusk looks into it and helps control misuse of this technology." Musk replied, "This is false. Starlink satellite beams are turned off over India."

Among the items seized from Keirao Khunou were "one internet Satellite Antenna, one internet Satellite Router and 20 meters (approx.) of FTP cables", according to the state police. The recovery of the Starlink-like device has also prompted agencies to investigate how the equipment found its way to the strife-torn state, officials had said.

Musk's Starlink, which provides satellite internet services, does not have a licence to operate in India. More than 250 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups in Manipur since May last year.

Imphal: SpaceX founder Elon Musk said Starlink satellite beams were turned off over India, reacting to claims that its device was being used in restive Manipur. The security forces recently seized some internet devices along with arms and ammunition during a raid in Keirao Khunou in Imphal East district.

The Spear Corps of the Indian Army had shared photos of the items seized on X, and social media users were quick to note that one of the devices had a "Starlink logo" on it.

Pointing to it, an X user posted, "@Starlink is being used by terrorists. Hope, Elon @elonmusk looks into it and helps control misuse of this technology." Musk replied, "This is false. Starlink satellite beams are turned off over India."

Among the items seized from Keirao Khunou were "one internet Satellite Antenna, one internet Satellite Router and 20 meters (approx.) of FTP cables", according to the state police. The recovery of the Starlink-like device has also prompted agencies to investigate how the equipment found its way to the strife-torn state, officials had said.

Musk's Starlink, which provides satellite internet services, does not have a licence to operate in India. More than 250 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups in Manipur since May last year.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

IMPHAL EAST DISTRICTSATELLITE BEAMS TURNED OFF NDIASPACEX FOUNDER ELON MUSK

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Exclusive | Sania Mirza: "I Was Not Put On The Earth To Just Hit Tennis Balls"

Why India, Sri Lanka Agreed to Humanitarian Approach to Solve Fishermen Issue

India And Canada Engage In Visa Battles

White Tigers Find Safe Haven In Chhattisgarh's Maitri Bagh Zoo

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.