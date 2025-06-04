Elon Musk’s Father Visits Ram Temple In Ayodhya, Calls Indians ‘Best Practical Personalities In The World’

Ayodhya: Errol Musk, father of tech billionaire Elon Musk, arrived at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Wednesday afternoon, officials said. Errol was accompanied by his daughter, Alexandra Musk, during the visit to the temple town.

Errol reached Ramjanmabhoomi in his private chopper at 3 pm, after which he directly went to Ram Temple, where Champat Rai, General Secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra Trust, welcomed him by giving him Angvastra and Prasad. After this, Errol visited the Hanumangarhi Temple, another revered place in Ayodhya. On Thursday, he is scheduled to pay his visit to Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi Sthal in Mathura.

Speaking to the media at the airport, Errol said that relations between India and the United States would be strong soon. “I know and understand Indian culture very well because a large number of Indians live in our country. Indians are very generous and full of humanity. When we meet Indians, it seems as if they are the best practical personalities in the world," he said.

During his arrival, famous motivational speaker Vivek Bindra accompanied him. Bindra was also informed about Errol’s programme and the purpose of his visit to India. “When the whole world is coming to Ayodhya to see Ram Lalla, then Indians from all over the world should not delay in coming to Ayodhya,” Bindra added.

There is already a three-layered high-level security cover in place in Ayodhya, which includes round-the-clock deployment of high-tech anti-drone systems capable of detecting and neutralising unauthorised aerial activity ahead of Errol’s visit, police said.

“The security arrangements in and around the temple area include CCTV surveillance, regular checking of visitors, and deployment of specially trained personnel. However, no additional security cover will be extended officially for this visit, as the existing measures are adequate," said an official.

Errol Musk, who is the Global Advisor to Servotech Renewable Power System Ltd, began his India trip on June 1 and will be in the country till June 6, a spokesperson for the Haryana-based company said in a statement. "His visit is squarely focused on accelerating India's burgeoning green technology and electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure development," the company said.

Servotech Managing Director Raman Bhatia is also expected to visit the Ram temple on Wednesday. While Errol Musk was initially scheduled to visit the Taj Mahal in Agra as well, the plan may be dropped due to extreme heat in the region.