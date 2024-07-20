ETV Bharat / bharat

Elon Musk Congratulates PM Modi on Being Most Followed World Leader on X

Texas (US): Tesla CEO Elon Musk has congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on being the most followed world leader on social media platform 'X'. Taking to X, Musk stated, "Congratulations PM @NarendraModi on being the most followed world leader!"

Musk's statement came after PM Modi became the world's most-followed leader in office, on the social media platform 'X' with over 100 million followers. PM Modi is far ahead of other world leaders, including US President Joe Biden, who currently has 38.1 million followers, Dubai Ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum (11.2 million) and Pope Francis (18.5 million).

He is also ahead of global celebrities like Taylor Swift (95.2 million), Lady Gaga (83.1 million), and Kim Kardashian (75.2 million). PM Modi even has more followers when compared to some active global athletes, including Virat Kohli (64.2 million), Brazilian footballer Neymar Jr (63.6 million) and American basketball player LeBron James (52.9 million).

While comparing the followers of various Indian politicians on X, PM Modi stands out significantly in terms of numbers. The Leader of Opposition (LoP), Rahul Gandhi has 26.4 million followers, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has 27.5 million, Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav (19.9 million), West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (7.4 million), Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav (6.3 million), his son Tejashwi Yadav (5.2 million) and NCP Chief Sharad Pawar 2.9 million followers.